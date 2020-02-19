CLARION – A pending judicial sale in Clarion County includes a 63.9-acre property, the former 76 Truck Stop in Clarion Township on Route 322 near exit 70 of Interstate 80.
The judicial sale of six properties will take place April 13, and there’s been plenty of interest in the property.
“It’s been so long with bankruptcies, and taxes have not been paid,” said Clarion County Tax Claim Director Megan Kerr. “All the liens, all the judgments, mortgage, and anything that was against the property is gone. The minimum bid will be just under $1,200.”
A judicial sale is permitted under the provisions of the Pennsylvania Real Estate Tax Sale Act, which provides for an auction of real property due to delinquent property taxes that were not sold at an earlier Upset Tax Sale.
The idea of a 63.9-acre site available along Interstate 80 would seem to be very attractive, but questions about its environmental conditions are common for the long-abandoned truck stop. Gov. Tom Wolf announced a grant last week that may provide answers to the questions.
The Clarion County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) was approved for a $37,344 Industrial Sites Reuse Program (ISRP) grant for a two-phase environmental study on the property.
The brownfield site located on Route 322 in Clarion Township is approximately 63 acres, 10 of which are developed and have been utilized as a truck stop with fueling and repair services and operations dating back to the 1970s. The Clarion County EDC is applying on behalf of private developer Miles Brothers LLC to purchase the site and clean up the property for use.
EDC was contacted for comment on Tuesday, but the call was not immediately returned.
“Miles Brothers LLC has initiated another step in the multi-phase evaluation process of the old truck stop on Route 322, exit 70 of I-80,” said Miles Brothers in a prepared statement late last week.
“The former truck stop carries many unknown environmental risks. Conducting an environmental study is a critical component to prospecting and revitalizing former industrial sites. Lands such as this, need to be evaluated and acted on correctly. What’s most important is that the site needs to be safe and free of hazards for the next generation of occupants.
“Unfortunately, evaluating and remediating these risks comes at a high cost. With highly polluted property, remediation costs often exceed the end value of the revitalized work. This is more than likely why the property has not already been repurposed. Without a strategic redevelopment plan in place, a site such as this will remain in a perpetual state of blight and decay.
“Repurposing brownfields such as this and the former Owens-Illinois Glass plant have become a passion of Miles Brothers, LLC. It is about working with local, regional and state governments to produce the best outcome. We are strong believers that the local economy is always best served with a successful public-private partnership.”
“Miles Brothers will match the grant with $12,448 or more to have the work completed. We will use this evaluation to determine unforeseen risks, and establish a comprehensive cost outline to remediate the site.
“As developers, and on behalf of the community, we owe a great deal of gratitude to Governor Tom Wolf and his administration, The Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Patrick McDonnell, Secretary Dennis Davin from the Department of Community and Economic Development, and last but never least, Representative Donna Oberlander for her continued efforts to revitalize our community. As stewards of the community, it is reassuring that our political leaders share the same goals and enthusiasm for the area as we do.”
A list of the properties at the judicial sale includes the following:
• Clarion Township — Keystone Capital Group Inc., 2151 Route 322, Old 76 Truck Stop, 63.9 acres, and a starting bid of $1,170.
• Clarion Township — Kimberly A. Leith, 325 Greenville Pike, 1.5 story house, $871.
• East Brady Borough — Peg Bowser, 300 East Third Street, one-story house, $856.
• Farmington Township — Michael P. Morgan, Slocum Mobile Home Court, trailer on leased land, Lot 143, $871.
• Madison Township — Tina M. Nugent, 3122 Traister Road, one-story house, $859.
• Paint Township — Alan Skinner, Forest Park, trailer, lot 95, $811.