KNOX – The site of the former Knox Glass Plant will serve as the location of Clarion County’s newest business.
Modern Living Solutions, a fully integrated modular construction company offering expertise in the design, development and delivery of modular construction residential products, this week announced the strategic purchase of a 256,000 square foot industrial factory site on more than 40 acres of land in Knox.
“The site will be repurposed to execute the preconstruction and assembling of luxury modular bathrooms to fast-track the costly traditional construction sequences the industry has become accustomed to with outdated construction methods,” said Andy Mest, managing director of offsite construction for Modern Living Solutions. “The purchase marks Modern Living Solutions’ first investment in offsite manufacturing, providing Modern Living Solutions a competitive advantage within the residential housing industry.”
According to the Clarion County Register and Recorder Office, the land was purchased for $2.5 million on Oct. 27, by Fort Knox LLC. The property was purchased from Clarion Industrial Realty. Knox glass closed operations in 1983.
“Modern Living Solutions will create over 50 jobs in its first year of full operations, ultimately creating over 130 permanent jobs in total with future planned phases of expansion, positively impacting the local economy in Northwest Pennsylvania,” said Mest.
“We are pleased to welcome this new business to Knox and the region,” said Jack Best, Knox Borough Council president. “We thank them for their commitment and investment in the area. As I look at the impact of this project, one word comes to mind: Wowser.”
Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC, along with Clarion County and Knox Borough, has already submitted a $5 million 2020 RACP grant request for the plant renovation.
The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) is administered by the state’s Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects.
No actual funding has been awarded, but the Phase One project name is “Greystar Knox manufacturing plant rehabilitation.”
“Greystar will renovate the former Knox bottle company plant in the borough of Knox in the state-of-the-art modular apartment factory producing 3-D volumetric apartment units,” states the project description. “The project entails the acquisition, renovation, and fit out of the former Knox glass bottle company plant in the borough of Knox. Awarded RACP funds will be used for the renovation of the existing plant building and construction of a new light industrial building at the project site.”
Company officials said Modern Living Solutions is “uniquely positioned to embrace innovation through offsite construction to operate a sustainable, vertically integrated bathroom module business with robust support from capital resources and key partners with a track record of providing best in class products and services in the residential real estate sector.”
Bathroom modules are factory-made turnkey bathrooms sized, designed and accessorized to specific architectural plans delivered to site, fully tested, and ready for immediate connection. The interspersion of bathroom modules into traditional construction consolidates more than 10 trades into one prefabricated product. The company said the benefits of using bathroom modules are well-documented in the modular construction industry, including higher quality products, shortened schedules, immediate cost savings, less general contractor overhead required on-site, sustainability benefits, and safer construction projects. Modern Living Solutions delivers on its commitment to sustainable development and construction by reducing material waste while decreasing material delivery transportation emissions associated with traditional construction.
Mest will lead all investment and construction operations for Modern Living Solutions.
“Attentive planning is the foundation upon which all successful projects are built,” Mest said. “We have built a world-class team of expert professionals across the modular construction industry to support this venture. Our unsurpassed preconstruction experience enables us to see the master plan and ensure that our plans are designed to attain our capital objectives. Working with our dedicated partners from a project’s earliest stages promises a seamless transition from the design phase to the project site, resulting in fewer construction-phase changes and schedule impacts, and yields cost savings; it also provides a certainty that the finished product we deliver matches our vision.
“We are optimistic about what Modern Living Solutions will do for the advancement of our industry and our partners success, along with the opportunity to largely contribute to the evolving construction industry through streamlined efficiencies by following and establishing best practices to deliver state-of-the-art residential modules to the residential housing sector.”
The company said it will be poised for success with a pre-established competitive pipeline with more than 2,000 pods in queue following the opening of the factory in August 2021.