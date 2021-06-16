NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed two new members, Coach Blondie Tumble and Cheer, and Living Independence For the Elderly (LIFE-NWPA).
With classes in New Bethlehem, Coach Blondie Tumble & Cheer was established in 2020 by Amber Kimmel. Coach Blondie offers competitive all-star cheerleading teams for ages 3-6 and tumbling starting at ages 5 and up.
For more information, contact Kimmel at (814) 229-3921 or Coachblondie2015@gmail.com.
LIFE (Living Independence For the Elderly) is a part of the National Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). The idea of the LIFE model of care is to help individuals live independently, while focusing on helping them stay in their own homes and communities for as long as possible by providing them with all-inclusive care. This all-inclusive care is provided under one umbrella by LIFE, including primary care services and specialist services.
LIFE-NWPA has adult day centers located in 10 counties including Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Warren, Clarion, Venango, Jefferson, Forest, Elk and Clearfield. The LIFE program is centered on the belief that it is better for the well-being of individuals with chronic care needs and their families to be served in their homes and communities whenever possible. This type of all-inclusive care is delivered by a team of medical professionals with a preventive focus to help ensure that individuals can safely live in their own homes and be an active part of their communities.
LIFE is a comprehensive Home and Community Health Based Care System in which LIFE is the sole provider of all care for its participating seniors. Individuals, who may otherwise be residing in a skilled nursing facility, could be cared for in the comfort of their own homes with the support of the LIFE-NWPA team. For more information, call (844) 456-5433, email sdeandrea@lifenwpa.org or visit www.lifenwpa.org.