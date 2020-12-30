CLARION – A new program focusing on mental health and substance abuse will be implemented in the Clarion Area School District in 2021.
At their meeting on Dec. 22, Clarion County Commissioners Wayne Brosius, Ted Tharan and Ed Heasley unanimously approved a contract on behalf of the county’s Mental Health department with Great Lakes Behavioral Research Institute for the Stand Together Program.
“It’s a new program that’s coming out of the System of Care Grant,” county Mental Health deputy administrator Dan Gruver explained of Stand Together, a peer-to-peer driven campaign that will be piloted by the Clarion Area School District beginning in January. “It’s an anti-mental health and drug and alcohol stigma program.”
According to its website, Stand Together was started in 2013 through the Allegheny County Office of Behavioral Health as an “initiative that inspires and equips youth to take action against stigma associated with mental illness and substance use disorders.” Designed for middle and high school students, the program provides anti-stigma training and experience, and encourages the students to interact with each other to “increase education and awareness, increase social inclusion and encourage adolescents to talk to an adult if they are concerned about their own or another student’s mental health.”
“Stand Together participants are changing the thoughts, attitudes and behaviors of their peers towards individuals with mental health and substance use disorders,” the website states, adding that one in four students experience mental health concerns or substance use disorders each year. “Little by little, students are decreasing the stigma against these conditions in their schools — even in their communities —with their anti-stigma projects.”
As part of the program, the website states, students are trained on mental health and substance use disorders, as well as taught about stigma and empathy. As a result, the students are tasked with creating projects to implement in their own schools with the help of Stand Together staff who have dealt with the issues first-hand.
“It’s really an awareness program, [and] it’s amazing,” Gruver said, comparing the Stand Together program to other school-affiliated clubs. “The kids will come together and get trained on what substance abuse and mental health is. They will then push it out to their peers and come up with different programs throughout the year to educate the staff and students on what it is like to have a mental health or substance abuse issue.”
He continued that Stand Together is beneficial in that it allows for area students to acknowledge that “it’s OK not to be OK.”
“The way 2020 went, I think that any support that we can give these kids in school — especially with mental health and substance abuse — is a great attribute,” Gruver said. “This program will certainly address all those issues.”
The contract was approved with a term of Jan. 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021 with no match for Clarion County. Gruver noted that the end date comes with the completion of the current school year, at which time he will submit for the contract to be renewed.