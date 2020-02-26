RIMERSBURG – Although the topic of last night’s (Tuesday’s) public meeting at Union High School was the development of the district’s new comprehensive plan, conversation at the meeting eventually turned to the possible closure of Rimersburg Elementary School and a new option that was recently presented to school board members.
While the original options were to keep the school option or to close Rimersburg Elementary at the end of the current school year, moving sixth grade to the high school and establishing Sligo Elementary as a kindergarten through fifth grade school, Union superintendent John Kimmel, along with board member Mark Rummel, said last night that a third option is now being discussed that would stagger the changes over three school years.
Presented to the school board at a work session earlier this month, the new option includes moving third grade to Sligo Elementary and sixth grade to the high school for the 2020-2021 school year. Fourth and fifth grades would remain at Rimersburg elementary for the next two school years. And then in 2022-2023, those grades would move to Sligo and the Rimersburg building would be closed.
Kimmel said the reasons for the third option are two-fold: first, because one of the main complaints from the public was that the full closure before the next school year was too sudden; and second, because the new plan would allow a larger class now in third grade to move through to sixth grade before Rimersburg is closed.
The superintendent told those at the meeting last night that he hopes the school board will make a decision on the school closure in March, so that everyone will have enough time to make the moves necessary if the school is to be closed.
The school closure discussion was tacked on at the end of the public comprehensive plan meeting organized by Kimmel and administrators, and which was attended by about eight district parents and a similar number of teachers.
Kimmel said the meeting was help in order to get ideas from the public as the district creates a new three-year comprehensive plan. He noted that the plan has a very narrow focus, looking primarily at student academic performance.
The superintendent’s presentation covered all the aspects of the comprehensive plan, including his view that the district’s primary focus should be on a district-wide curriculum development plan in order to build a solid foundation for everything else the local schools attempt to accomplish.
“Curriculum is the foundation,” he said, noting that Union would be working on building the curriculum plan over the next several years.
When the meeting was opened u p for public comments and ideas, local parent and teacher Bill Coradi suggested that Union needs to do a better job at attracting new people into the district in an effort to boost student test scores. He also said that the district needs to work with the local Head Start and Pre-K Counts programs to make sure they are on the same page for preparing students to enter the Union schools.
Kimmel said he wants to solidify Union’s curriculum first before starting meetings with the preschool programs.
Other parents at the meeting raised concerns about the math programs at Union, noting that students are not getting the help they need to understand the material.
Coradi added that he has heard high school teachers say that the students coming from the elementary school are not prepared for the high school subjects.
“Parent’s aren’t immune either — they’re guilty too,” Coradi said. “Instead of all the finger pointing ... let’s all work together and be part of the solution.”
Kimmel, who earlier went over the district’s most recent test scores, noted that it will take time to address it all.
“It didn’t get broken overnight and it’s not going to get fixed that way too,” he said.