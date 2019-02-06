NEW BETHLEHEM – New Bethlehem area residents had the opportunity to interact with the new police chief and two of his officers on Saturday at the Redbank Valley Community Center. Hosted by New Bethlehem Borough Council, the event was aimed at improving the public’s perception of the police department.
Chief Robert Malnofsky and officers Seth Taylor and Nick Hawk were on hand to socialize with members of the public. Malnofsky said that interfacing with residents outside of everyday law-enforcement activities was key in getting to know the community.
“I expected my first month here to be one of getting acquainted with the area and people. I also knew that after that, things would get a little harder,” Malnofsky said. “We are not here to ruin anyone’s day, and we just want a fair shake while we are getting things in place.”
Taylor, one of the chief’s new hires, echoed the fair-shake theme.
“This is why we want to do more of these meet-and-greets with the public. We see you, you see us and we think your perception will change,” he said. Taylor came to the department from the Shelocta area and has family members in the Redbank Valley area. He brought his wife, children and aunt to Saturday’s program.
Nick Hawk, the other new officer in attendance, is more used to the Redbank Valley area. He grew up in Clarion and this is his second stint with the New Bethlehem Police Department. Hawk found it easy to chat with attendees.
“I came back again on Oct. 31 last year,” he said. “I liked the department before and I like it even more now.”
While area residents may find adjusting to Malnofsky’s law enforcement outlook a bit rocky, the chief is also getting used to working in a different town.
“Before taking this new job, I lived in a rural area outside Seward [Westmoreland County]. I am living in town now and have to get used to having neighbors. Every little noise at night wakes me up,” he said.
Malnofsky said that he and his department are not doing anything extreme and out of the ordinary. They are simply doing their jobs.
“We are enforcing the law, period,” he said. “We are not out to get anybody. It is just that this is the way that things are meant to be done and we are doing it.”
The chief said that future meet-and-greet events are planned in the area.
“We want people to get to know who we are,” he said. “It might change the way they look at us.”
Jeffrey Miller, the district magistrate in southern Clarion County, shared his thoughts during the event.
“What the chief is doing is nothing new. The laws have always been there and they are being enforced like they are supposed to be,” he said.
During the meet-and-greet, attendees enjoyed a selection of cheeses, vegetables and beverages, and refreshments provided by the New Bethlehem Borough Council. Doughnuts were noticeably absent.
