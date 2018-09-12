CLARION – Toby Township voters will have a new polling location when they make their way to the voting booths this November.
Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley on Tuesday unanimously approved the relocation of the Toby Township polling location from the Southern Clarion County Ambulance building along Route 68 to the Rimersburg Borough Community Building — located at 484 Main Street, Rimersburg.
“The ambulance building is no longer available,” Clarion County Elections director Cindy Callihan said of the county’s need to move the voting location for Toby Township residents. “They have other renters in there.”
In addition, Callihan and Brosius said that the move will also reduce the potential for vehicle accidents, as the Rimersburg Borough location offers a much bigger parking lot nestled off the main busy roadway.
“The traffic on the highway is pretty intense,” Callihan explained of the busy strip of Route 68 located adjacent to the ambulance building. “We didn’t want to have any accidents there.”
Although the new location is outside Toby Township limits, Brosius noted that relocation is still legal according to voting regulations that allow the use of a facility in a neighboring municipality.
All Toby Township voters will receive official notification of the new polling location, and it will be advertised. Signs will be placed at both the old and new polling locations.
The change will take effect for the Nov. 6 General Election.
St. Petersburg Tower
Purchase Finalized
Just weeks after approving a letter of intent to purchase a 911 tower in St. Petersburg, county officials finalized the transaction during the Sept. 11 meeting with the approval of the purchase, as well as a lease agreement, with Affiniti, the tower’s former owner.
“This will be the first step in our goal to be self-sufficient...for the protection of the 911 system,” Tharan said. He explained that by signing the $20,000 purchase agreement, the county would gain better control of its emergency signals. The county had been leasing the St. Petersburg tower for 911 use.
By purchasing the St. Petersburg tower, Clarion County Public Safety director Jeffrey Smathers said that the county will not only save money in leasing costs, but avoided a huge bill to replace the tower when it changed ownership.
“To replace this site, which would have been the other option because of the transfer of ownership, would have easily been $150,000,” Smathers noted, thanking the commissioners for their “forward thinking” on the issue.
“This is a vital link for us,” Smathers continued of the St. Petersburg tower. “Moving forward, this is a better way for us to go because we are no longer renting, but owning, so we can reduce costs.”
According to Smathers, Clarion County currently leases a total of five towers for 911 use throughout the county, two of which come at a “major expense” — one at Trinity Point in Monroe Township for approximately $3,500 per month and another in New Bethlehem for $2,000 per month.
“That adds up quickly,” he said. “There’s a lot we could do with that money.”
Immediately after signing the purchase agreement for the St. Petersburg tower, the commissioners approved a second agreement for Affiniti to lease a spot on the tower at a cost of $150 per month.
“This is the same lease we had with them [Affiniti],” Tharan noted.
Other Business
• The commissioners approved a cooperation agreement with Clarion Township for 2016 and 2017 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) programs, but tabled a similar agreement with Clarion Borough until approval from the borough was received.
• Brenda Haws was appointed to the Clarion County Library System’s Board of Directors.
• Tharan reminded residents that Clarion County’s episode of “Pennsylvania’s Historic Courthouses” will air on the Pennsylvania Cable Network (PCN) this Thursday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.