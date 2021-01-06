SLIGO – A little more than a year ago, the Union School District family was shocked by the death of elementary school teacher Jason Best.
Now, family, friends and the school district are remembering Mr. Best with a new scholarship.
“On Dec. 26, 2019 we lost a friend, a fellow teacher, veteran, and an individual that was part of our school nucleus,” Union elementary principal Tom Minick said. “Everyone in the school had different experiences with Jason personally and professionally. Due to all of our experiences and interactions, it left a void in our school. Jason always checked in with staff and always took time to listen and talk. His sense of humor and friendship is sadly missed.”
Minick said that the Best and Kinney families had a golf outing this past summer, and used the event to create a memorial fund for Mr. Best.
A total of $2,000 was raised to give to Sligo Elementary School, which decided to use the money to start the Jason Best Memorial Scholarship.
Minick said that one fourth grade boy and one girl would be chosen each year for their love of science to receive a $50 award.
“Students in Mr. Best’s class felt respected, appreciated, understood and valued,” Minick said. “Mr. Best within the building was known as the Sci-Art teacher — the fun teacher. His students were always developing and making projects for display in the classroom or outside the classroom to connect their learning. It was a joy to see his and their creativity. Mr. Best was always sending in photos to The Leader-Vindicator to showcase his classes’ artwork and activities.”
Minick said that even though Mr. Best was an experienced teacher, he was willing to learn and adapt to meet the needs of his students. At the time of his passing he was one of two teachers piloting Google Classroom.
Best will also be remembered at the school with a new memorial plaque that was placed in the main corridor of the building, near the nurse’s office.
“I am very thankful that his family chose to keep his memory and love of science here at Sligo Elementary School, and recognize students that loved science as he did,” Minick said.