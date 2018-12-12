KITTANNING – The Armstrong County Tourist Bureau will start the new year with a number of new faces on its board of directors.
At last week’s meeting of the Armstrong County Board of Commissioners, seven members were appointed to the tourist bureau board of directors, including five new members.
“I think we’re going to start off the new year with a great group of people,” tourism director Jamie Lefever told county commissioners Pat Fabian, Jason Renshaw and George Skamai. “We’re ready to roll.”
The commissioners reappointed Anna Donato of Hawthorn and Melvin Check of Karns City to one-year terms on the tourism board. Jack Clevesy of Kittanning, Gary Montebell of Kittanning and Karlee Holmes of Vandergrift were appointed to two-year terms. And Chris Ziegler of Kittanning and Michael Bruno of Cecil were appointed to three-year terms.
They join the board’s eighth member, Dennis Hawley, whose term was not up for reappointment this year.
Lefever noted that the board’s members all have tourism-related backgrounds. Montebell is the county’s manager of the Belmont Complex; Ziegler is the executive director of the Allegheny Valley Land Trust which oversees the Armstrong Trail; Donato works at Mahoning Lake Dam; Check operates an antique radio museum near East Brady; Clevesy is executive director of the Richard G. Snyder YMCA in Kittanning; Holmes works at Butler County Community College; Bruno operates Workhorse Outfitters near Crooked Creek; and Hawley is involved with the Armstrong County Conservation District.
Appointments dominated the agenda at the commissioners’ Dec. 6 meeting, with the commissioners also naming members to two other county boards.
Philip Tack and David Page, both of Worthington, were reappointed to five-year terms on the Redevelopment Authority Board, while Robert Bower of Kittanning and Page were named to the Nonprofit Housing Corporation Board with terms expiring at the end of 2023.
One more vacancy remains on the Nonprofit Housing Board.
