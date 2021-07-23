BROOKVILLE – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a change in the traffic pattern at the Route 28/Route 322 intersection in Brookville Borough and Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County.
Starting July 26 at 6 a.m., there will be a new traffic pattern mid-week as active work continues at various locations in the project area. The heaviest traffic congestion will be at the intersection of Route 28, Route 322 and Evans Street
Motorists traveling east on Route 322 will be accessing Route 28 North on the new roadway. Motorists traveling west on Route 322 will be accessing Route 322 and Route 28 using the Gerald Conner Bypass. Motorists should follow the posted signs and delineations.
On Route 28, the work will be from the Route 28/Route 322 intersection to approximately 980 feet east of the Route 28/Route 322 intersection. On Route 322, the work will be from approximately 1,832 feet west of the Route 28/Route 322 intersection to approximately 743 feet east of the Route 28/Route 322 intersection. Once the project is complete, there will be improved traffic flow and increased safety at the intersection of Route 322 and Evans Street, and at the intersection of Route 322 and Route 28.
The anticipated end date of the project is Oct. 13. The project cost is $4,315,289. Contractor Thomas Construction Inc. from Grove City, will be completing the work.