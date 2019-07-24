RIMERSBURG – Union School District’s new superintendent took part in his first official school board meeting last week, taking a look ahead to the upcoming school year and several major projects and challenges facing the district.
Although John Kimmel has had a seat at the board’s table since he was hired several months ago, Kimmel’s official tenure at Union did not begin until July 1 so his participation at earlier meetings was limited.
The change was evident with a glance at the board’s agenda, which moved the superintendent and principal reports from the end of the meeting to the start. Kimmel later explained this was done because some items discussed during the reports could provide information on agenda items.
During his report, Kimmel briefly addressed some of the challenges facing the district, including the creation of a new district-wide comprehensive plan and the procedures involved with closing a school, which board members have discussed.
After the meeting, the new superintendent said his first several weeks on the job, as well as the coming week, are focussed on learning how Union operates.
“I’m just getting the lay of the land right now,” he said, noting that he has been meeting with individuals and groups to see how things are done within the Union schools.
Kimmel said he’s been finding some things that work well at Union, and some areas where change could be directed. But, he emphasized, he wants to see the whole picture before looking to make any changes. He also said he does not favor making lots of changes at once; rather, change, he said, should be made slowly, with purpose and with everyone on the team on board.
“We want to go slow,” he said.
A key focus for the coming weeks, Kimmel said, is preparing the schools for the new year which begins in late August.
“The main focus is making sure we have people in all the positions and jobs,” he said, noting that includes training new staff and conducting employee orientations.
He also said the administration has been working on its handbooks. The student handbook is complete, with attention now turned to the employee and transportation handbooks.
“We want to set our expectations early,” he said.
Kimmel said that with the school board looking to cut costs and the possibility of closing one of the elementary schools, work will begin on that lengthy process soon. He explained that a lot the data had already been compiled a couple of years ago when the district considered closing a school, but that the administration and board would need to look at every way a closure would impact the district.
“There’s a lot of variables,” he said. “A lot of comparisons to make sure we make the right decision and won’t regret it.”
He explained that the process could take a year or more, and that after gathering and revising all the data, the district would need to offer a public comment period and apply to the state to close a school.
“It’s a big decision — it’s part of community history,” he said. “It has to be made with a lot of thought.”
If the district does move forward with closing a school, he said, he wants to make sure the plan includes a way to recognize the history of the school and to bring closure for the community.
At last week’s board meeting, Kimmel also talked about the plan for creating a comprehensive plan for the district, which is due by the end of March next year. He also said officials are reviewing the district’s Crisis Plan, and that the administration team is building a long-range plan for professional development.
Additionally, Kimmel said efforts will be made to conduct meetings with students who are enrolled in cyber schools, as well as their parents, to look at ways to attract the students to come back to the Union schools.
Other Business
• Kimmel told board members that damage, possibly due to vandalism, was done to the high school roof. Two holes were found in the rubber membrane of the roof, causing water to leak into the buildings. He said police were notified and it is believed a metal object was thrown onto the roof, puncturing the membrane.
• The board approved the purchase of a new public address system for the high school from Advent Communication Systems at a cost of $28,627.
• Sheila Vasbinder was hired as a district secretary effective Aug. 5.
• In a 5-2 vote, Rick Myers was hired as the district’s bus transportation contractor for the upcoming school year. Members Steve Wiencek and Jeff Shirey voted against the motion. The same members also voted against Rossey Busing Inc. which was hired as the district’s specialized transportation contractor.
• The board approved the replacement of the old gymnasium lighting at the high school by Armor Electric at a cost of $1,650, with supplies from Clarion Electric in the amount of $9,522.
• The following supplemental contracts were approved: Jeff Hepler, assistant varsity boys basketball coach, $2,220; Tabitha Camper, assistant varsity volleyball coach, $1,900; and Daniel Black, assistant junior high football coach, $1,100.