HARRISBURG – Local counties reported additional coronavirus-related deaths over the past week, according to information provided Monday by the state Department of Health.
In Clarion County, the COVID-19 death toll increased from 87 to 88 deaths between last Tuesday, March 23 and this Monday, March 29. The number of cases in the county rose from 2,778 to 2,825 in the same timespan.
Armstrong County reported two new virus-related deaths in the last week, increasing the numbers there from 118 to 120. The total caseload in the county went from 5,067 to 5,148.
In Butler County, cases increased from 14,795 to 15,183 in the last six days, while the number of deaths went from 383 to 386.
Venango County reported one additional death in the last week, increasing the death count there from 89 to 90. The total caseload in the county also increased from 3,494 to 3,517.
Forest County cases inched up from 1,390 cases to 1,394, as deaths held steady at 21.
And in Jefferson County, the number of cases went from 2,922 to 2,978, as the death toll remained at 91.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday confirmed there were 2,923 additional positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 7,178 new cases reported for Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28 combined, for a three-day total of 10,101 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,015,268.
Across the state, there are 1,856 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 366 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 19-25 stood at 7.6 percent.
As of March 26, there were 33 new deaths; as of Saturday, there were 15 new deaths; and as of Sunday, there were 14 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 25,015 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
On the vaccine front, according to the CDC, as of Monday morning, March 29, Pennsylvania is the 12th state in the country in terms of percentage of population which has received at least one dose.
Vaccine providers in the state have administered 4,956,257 total vaccine doses as of Monday, March 29. Of those, 1,751,396 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 83,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.
In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 69,183 resident cases of COVID-19, and 14,198 cases among employees, for a total of 83,381 at 1,575 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of the state’s total deaths, 12,908 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 26,348 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are among health care workers.