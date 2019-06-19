KITTANNING – Voters in Armstrong County will be using new voting equipment in November after action taken last week by the Armstrong County Board of Commissioners.
At their meeting last Tuesday morning, Commissioners Pat Fabian, Jason Renshaw and George Skamai followed the recommendations of Director of Elections Jennifer Bellas and Chief Administrator Aaron Poole and awarded a contract to Dominion Voting Systems Inc. for a precinct optical scan voting system with an accessible ballot marking device as required at each precinct.
The purchase of the new equipment was made in response to a directive from the Department of State to counties across the commonwealth indicating that new voting equipment is required to be in place before the 2020 Presidential Election. The state’s directive includes, “To ensure that the next generation of the commonwealth’s voting systems can conform to enhanced standards concerning resiliency, auditability and security, all voting systems purchased on or after Feb. 9, 2018 must be of the type that employs a voter-verifiable paper ballot or a voter-verifiable paper record of the votes cast by a voter.”
In Pennsylvania, voting equipment must go through rigorous testing at the federal level through the Election Assistance Commission (EAC) and then a second testing at the state level through the Department of State, thus the process takes time.
“This has been a slow and time consuming process,” said Bellas. “We have been looking at potential systems for a while now. The county hosted a Vendor Showcase back in January of this year to allow the public to look at some of our options to pick from. After the showcase, those vendors were then asked to come in again to demonstrate not only the voting equipment, but also the ballot creation software and the tabulation software.”
After those second meetings, further discussions and evaluations were made of the overall systems to narrow the selection.
The purchase price for the new equipment is $526,500. Officials said that as there is no funding source to fully cover the cost of the equipment as there was in 2006 when the current machines were purchased, the county will pay for the new equipment utilizing funds through a bond issue. The county officials noted that the Department of State has a “small amount of HAVA grant funds” that they will issue after the county provides proof of payment, but the portion of grant funds for Armstrong County out of the HAVA grant is unknown.
Bellas will be traveling across the county throughout the summer to provide an opportunity for voters to look at and use the new equipment prior to November. Additionally, the equipment will be on display in the county’s Administration Building once the equipment has been received.
The commissioners credited Bellas for her work in reviewing all the different voting machines on the market and for selecting Dominion.
“She does an outstanding job and the taxpayers can be thankful she works for us,” Renshaw said. “The new voting machines will help relieve any concerns we have had in the past about the voting system. The paper trail is a much needed addition to the systems.”
Skamai said his only concern now is the lack of state funding to help counties pay for the transition to new voting machines.
“No state funding means the cost will be passed on to county taxpayers,” he said.