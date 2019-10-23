NEW BETHLEHEM – The July flooding that hit New Bethlehem continues to be a concern for local officials as efforts are underway to find funding to address the built up of sediment in Red Bank Creek caused by the summer disaster.
At their brief meeting on Oct. 15, New Bethlehem Borough Council discussed the large bar of sediment at the mouth of Leasure Run which has blocked off more than half the creek.
“We’ve got a possible grant opportunity,” council president Sandy Mateer said, noting that the funding would require a 15 percent match from the borough.
Mateer explained that initial estimates to remove the debris from the creek are around $200,000. She said that if the town is awarded the grant, the borough’s match could either come from reserve accounts or by taking out a loan.
Officials have expressed concerns in the months following the July 19-20 flash flooding that the debris in the creek could cause additional flooding in the future, especially when the ice goes out on the creek each winter or spring.
Mateer told the council that the grant application was due Dec. 13 to the Commonwealth Financing Authority. Unanimous approval was given for the borough to move ahead with the grant paper work and to provide a support letter from the borough.
Other Business
• Police Chief Robert Malnofsky reported that one of his officers accidentally backed a police vehicle into a sign, causing around $1,400 in damage to the SUV. He said the damage was all cosmetic, and would not impact the operation of the vehicle.
Based on the age and mileage of the vehicle, the council opted not to repair the vehicle and to continue operating it as it is.
• Following a request at the September meeting for the borough to adopt a noise ordinance, Mateer noted last week that she does have some concerns about the request, and would like to look more into making the noise-related issue part of the borough’s existing nuisance ordinance. The matter was tabled for additional study.
• The council scheduled a budget review meeting for Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.