NEW BETHLEHEM – New signage will be installed along portions of Penn Street after New Bethlehem Borough Council members discussed last week problems with trucks and speeding through the residential neighborhood.
At their meeting on June 16, councilman Scott Barrett presented a photo slideshow, detailing the need to boost awareness of the 25 mph speed limit, and to help drivers of tractor trailer trucks to more easily find their destination at the J.M. Smucker peanut butter factory.
Barrett noted that there were currently no speed limit signs along Penn Street from Wood Street to Vine Street, and that other signs along the street were often obscured by overgrown trees.
Barrett also said some of the signs that are along the street are faded, including a Watch Children sign.
He also questioned if better signage could be installed to prevent large trucks from making the turn from Penn Street onto Keck Avenue to reach the peanut butter plant. He said that the truckers’ GPS systems often take them to Keck, even though deliveries are not made by that narrow street.
Council member Sandy Mateer noted that several years ago the borough worked with Smuckers to place some directional signs for the factory in town. She noted that the placement of signs along state roads, such as Broad Street and Wood Street, are controlled by PennDOT.
Mateer suggested placing a “No Trucks” sign along Penn Street, close to the intersection with Keck. The signs currently are located on Keck, and are out of view of drivers until they have already made the turn onto the street.
Barrett said that emergency crews are called to the street regularly to help trucks back up after they make a wrong turn.
He also said that many drivers using the street — both truck drivers and regular motorists — are guilty of speeding through the residential area.
“It’s not just the trucks,” he said. “They’re blowing through there.”
The council agreed to purchase six new speed limit signs, which will be placed with three on the westbound side of the street, and three on the eastbound side.
Members also authorized new “Watch Children” signs in the area, as well as a “No Trucks” sign for the Keck Avenue area.
Council president Lisa Kerle suggested that PennDOT could possibly change the GPS coordinates for the peanut butter factory deliveries; however, Mateer said Smuckers attempted to do just that, but was denied by Clarion County’s Global Information System office.
Other Business
• The council approved a road closure request for July 18 along Water Street for the Victory in the Valley Christian concert, and again for Water Street on Sept. 19 for the one-day Peanut Butter Festival.
• Mayor Gordon Barrows hinted that three new businesses would soon be opening in the area, with two in the borough and one in the larger Redbank Valley region. He did not provide any additional details.
• Officials noted that three businesses failed recent grease trap inspections. The identities of the businesses were not identified.
• Mateer said that the borough’s new garbage truck would be arriving soon, possibly by the end of the month.