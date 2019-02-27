NEW BETHLEHEM – New Bethlehem Borough officials are considering offering a tax break to encourage residents to become or remain volunteer firefighters.
At their meeting on Feb. 19, borough council members discussed moving forward with a proposal to offer tax credits under Pennsylvania’s Act 172 of 2016 which was passed by the state to provide incentives for municipal volunteer firefighters and nonprofit emergency medical services agencies.
Council president Sandy Mateer said that the under the law, the borough can offer a percentage tax break in property taxes, or a break in the earned income taxes, or both.
She said that while it would be too late to offer the tax breaks this year, if the council decides to move forward, the plan could be in place for next year’s tax season.
“The whole purpose is to encourage more people to join the fire department,” Mateer said, suggesting that the borough work with the New Bethlehem Fire Co. to establish the criteria for those who would receive the tax incentives.
Mateer noted that no tax breaks would be given to anyone who was already delinquent in their taxes, or who owed money for borough solid waste fees or Redbank Valley Municipal Authority water and sewer bills.
Councilman Gordon Barrows also said he was in favor of the proposal, noting that the borough should do anything it could to encourage people to become volunteer firefighters. He added that the tax breaks have been successful in other communities.
Mateer said that the plan could also offer breaks for New Bethlehem Borough residents who volunteer for the Distant and Hawthorn fire services.
Mateer, Barrows and council members Jenn Murray and Ronald Geist agreed to move forward with the proposal. Members Lisa Kerle, Don Heeter and Stewart Bain were absent.
In other business, the council approved two large purchases related to borough buildings.
First, members agreed to install a new natural gas heating system in the New Bethlehem Police Department building, following an electrical fire that burned out the department’s old electrical heating system.
“We’re lucky the whole building didn’t burn,” Mateer said.
Prices were obtained from area businesses, with the low bid of $3,000 from Bell Plumbing & Heating to install a 95 percent efficient natural gas unit.
The council also approved the purchase of a $2,600 new garage door for the borough maintenance building along Lafayette Street. Paid for from the borough’s reserve building fund, the door will be installed by Shirey Overhead Doors.
Other Business
• Mayor Tim Murray told the council that he met with representatives from the social clubs in town that had previously voiced concerns about the borough police driving customers away from their establishments with their aggressive traffic enforcements.
Murray said that while the club members had “legitimate concerns,” much of the dispute was caused by social media posts related to a similar problem in East Brady, along with rumors.
“They were very receptive,” Murray said of the meeting, noting that it ended with hand shakes and talk about donating toward the borough’s effort to obtain a K-9 officer. “I feel good about it.”
• The council met in executive session prior to last week’s meeting with the borough’s solicitor to discuss a pending legal matter. No additional details were released.
• Council members approved the hiring of part-time police officer Melinda Warning.
• Resident Terry Mateer urged the council to adopt a resolution against the legalization of recreational marijuana use in the state. While the governor and lieutenant governor are looking into legalizing recreational marijuana, Terry Mateer said that the borough should go on record in opposition. No action was taken.