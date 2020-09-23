NEW BETHLEHEM – The sale of the borough’s old garbage truck was one of the many items discussed last week by New Bethlehem Borough Council.
At a brief meeting on Sept. 15, council members noted that no buyer had come forward for the town’s 2009 GMC garbage truck, which was recently replaced with a new vehicle. The truck, with nearly 80,000 miles, had been advertised for sale twice without any interest.
By unanimous vote, a resolution was approved to allow the borough to place the truck on a municipal bidding website. The council agreed to accept no less than $5,000 for the truck.
In other business at the meeting, the council set Trick-or-Treat for 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Officials said that the usual Halloween parade, held by the local chamber of commerce and Lions Club at the high school, may be held outside this year, possibly along Water Street, due to COVID-19 concerns.
Council members also agreed to seek out costs associated with adopting the International Property Maintenance Code for the borough, a move brought about by the council’s recently formed Blight Committee. Officials said that without an ordinance that includes a maintenance code, the committee would not be able to accomplish much.
Additionally, New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky received approval to purchase two computer stands that will be installed in two of the police vehicles. He said that the stands will be purchased with a donation from the Rimersburg VFW, as well as funds raised at police events.
Council president Lisa Kerle said she had also received donations that would allow for the purchase of two laptop computers for the police vehicles.
In other police matters, Kayleigh Gathers was hired as a part-time police officer.