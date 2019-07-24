NEW BETHLEHEM – Before flash flooding hit the community Friday night, New Bethlehem Borough officials several days earlier discussed ways to bolster the community’s police force.
At their meeting on July 16, borough council members hired a full-time police officer, naming Taylor Smith to the position at $16 per hour.
Officials noted that a second candidate who went through the borough’s Civil Service hiring process declined another full-time position, sending the police department back in search of candidates. The council agreed to re-advertise for the open position.
The council also discussed the agreement between the borough and full-time officers, making a change that stipulates that if the borough pays for the officer to receive specialized training, the officer must repay those costs if he or she quits the position soon after.
That sparked a discussion of how to retain full- and part-time officers. While some council members favored offering an hourly pay increase, Mayor Tim Murray suggested offering annual retention bonuses for each year they stay.
Police Chief Robert Malnofsky agreed that something needs to be done.
“You’re making an investment in these guys and you want to keep them as long as you can,” he said, noting that typically police forces use experienced officers to help train the younger officers. “I’m trying to mentor everyone.”
In related business, the the police chief and council members discussed holding “Coffee with a Cop” so that the police officers could meet with residents over a cup of coffee at one of the restaurants in the borough.
“I think it’s great PR for the department,” councilman Gordon Barrows said.
Member Lisa Kerle suggested also holding an event for youngsters, possibly “Popsicles with Police” with area children in the park.
Other Business
• Mayor Tim Murray proclaimed September as FoodStock Month in the borough, part of a county-wide food drive in connection with the Autumn Leaf Festival in Clarion.
• The council agreed to move forward with an ordinance to place new stop signs on Short Street at Locust Street to help slow down traffic in that area.
• Malnofsky raised concerns about the different speed limits on the same stretch of Broad Street (Route 28) on the east end of town. He said that motorists coming into town are held to a 25 miles per hour limit, while the limit going the other direction is posted at 35 mph. Officials said they would discuss the matter with PennDOT, which has jurisdiction along the state roadway.
• The council approved the annual road closures slated to the Peanut Butter Festival in September, with the additional of a closure of Hunter Way between Vine and Wood streets on Sept. 22 for additional space for the car cruise if needed.