NEW BETHLEHEM – Area residents attended a mayor’s meet-and-greet opportunity at the Redbank Valley Community Center on Sunday.
Gordon Barrows, New Bethlehem’s new mayor, welcomed members of the public to interact with members of the borough’s police and fire departments. Rimersburg’s newly sworn-in mayor, Tim Yeaney, was also on hand.
Barrows has made face-to-face events such as this a priority since taking office late last year.
“I would like to give the borough council and public departments a more user-friendly face,” he said. “They present an opportunity to get to know the people they may see on the streets.”
The event gave fire chief, Barry Fox, and police chief, Bob Malnofsky, a chance to chat with residents about upcoming fundraisers that both organizations have planned.
“We have some ideas,” Malnofsky said, “but the really solid one we have on the calendar is the Cops and Bobbers event in early May.”
Last year was the inaugural Cops and Bobbers, a day of law enforcement officers fishing alongside area youth. It was reported to have been a resounding success and a second one was in the works in short order.
Fox said that the New Bethlehem Fire Company was looking forward to its annual Friday-night fish dinners.
“Those will be starting up in a couple of weeks, and then we have our usual cash bash and bingo nights coming up,” Fox said.
Other members of the fire company noted that recent anonymous donations are making a big improvement in the way they work.
Yeany, Rimersburg’s freshman mayor, posed beside Barrows for a quick portrait.
“It is a short and sharp learning curve,” he said. “But Rimersburg needed someone to fill the vacancy and I am the one who stepped up.”
The event had a good turnout from its beginning at 1 p.m. until about a half hour later, Barrows said. For the last hour or two of the meet-and-greet, attendance was somewhat lighter but still encouraging.
Borough residents should look forward to more events of this kind, Barrows said.