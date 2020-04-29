NEW BETHLEHEM – With masks on their faces, New Bethlehem Borough Council met in person last week for their regular monthly meeting, addressing a variety of issues ranging from the local pandemic response to summer street paving work to the approval of liquor license transfer to the local grocery store.
Six of the seven members of the council opted to attend the in-person meeting, while council vice president Sandy Mateer decided to take part in the meeting online.
Mayor Gordon Barrows addressed the borough’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that he has been asked by a number of people if the mayor of local government can reopen businesses that were ordered closed by the governor.
“It is definitely a challenging time for our community,” Barrows acknowledged, adding that neither he nor the borough council has the power to override the governor’s orders.
Barrows pointed to a written statement issued by the borough’s solicitor: “The borough’s disaster declaration has nothing to do with the closing of local businesses. All commonwealth businesses fall under the governor’s order. You have no jurisdiction or ability to override the governor and reopen local businesses. The governor made the order. Consequently, he is the only one who can lift it. As a small business owner, I understand and feel the frustration. However, there is nothing that you, I or anyone else can do on a local level to reverse the standing order.”
In other pandemic-related business, the council ratified a long list of actions that were taken since the group’s last public meeting in February. The actions included the approval of the disaster declaration, the mayor’s order to close the basketball court area, the purchase of coronavirus safety items and other actions.
The council also adopted a new policy stating that any borough employee who contracts COVID-19 or is quarantined must provide a release from his or her doctor before being allowed to return to work.
And in a final action, the council voted unanimously to apply for any local government aid that might become available to help recover costs related to the pandemic.
Street Paving
Bid Approved
The council unanimously approved a $79,461 bid from Hager Paving for this summer’s street paving work.
Hager’s bid was the lowest of three bids that also included prices of $89,353 and $152,521.
Paving work is anticipated on the following streets this year: Vine Street from Penn to Arch streets; Lincoln Street from School Street to Park Avenue; Lafayette Street from Penn to Washington streets; Water Street from a point to Vine Street; Water Street from Vine Street to Broad Street; and Wood Street from Water to Broad streets.
Seal coating work is planned for the following roadways: Strawberry Alley from Willow to Broad street; Short Street from Keck Avenue to Walnut Street; Short Street from Locust Street to a point; School Street from Keck Avenue to Walnut Street; School Street from Walnut to Penn streets; Locust Street from Penn to Short streets; Center Street from Short to Penn streets; East Washington Street from Keck Avenue to Walnut Street; East Washington Street from Walnut Street to a point; Franklin Street from Keck Avenue to point; Spruce Street from Vine to Lincoln streets; Spruce Street from Lincoln to Wood streets; Hunter Street from Anderson to Lafayette streets; and Hunter Street from Lafayette to Maple streets.
Liquor License
Transfer
The borough council voted 6-1 to support a request from Thomas Ray, owner of Tom’s Riverside in New Bethlehem, who is seeking to transfer a liquor license from out of the borough into the borough so that malt or brewed beverages can be sold at the grocery store.
Councilman Don Heeter cast the lone vote of opposition agains the measure, as well as a second motion to adopt a resolution related to the liquor license transfer.
Officials noted that a public hearing must be held to give the community a chance to comment on the possible liquor license transfer. The hearing was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, prior to the council’s next regular meeting.
In a letter from Ray’s attorney, Terry Heeter, it was noted that Ray will be in attendance at the public hearing to answer any questions and provide details about his plans.
Other Business
• In an online meeting with Valerie Snyder of the Clarion County Coalition for Suicide Prevention, Snyder said that her group hopes to have the annual Suicide Awareness Month Walk in New Bethlehem this year. She said the event is held in a different community each year. She said current plans call for the event to be held on Sept. 10, with registration from 5 to 6 p.m., speakers and music at 6 p.m., and the walk at 6:30 p.m.
Snyder said she expects the event to attract 300 to 500 people, who would start at Gumtown Park and make a one-mile loop around the town and back to the park.
The council voted unanimously to allow the event to be held in New Bethlehem.
• Barrows said he had received a number of complaints about large potholes in the roadway and parking lot areas of Rite Aid, Goodwill and Dollar General. Officials said the businesses would be notified that improvements need to be made for the interest of public safety.
• The council thanked the New Bethlehem Fire Department, and members Barry Fox and Ed Goth, for their help during the COVID-19 pandemic. They noted that the fire department donated masks for the borough police department during the emergency.
• Mateer announced that the April 25 Community Clean-Up Day was canceled.