NEW BETHLEHEM – Tax and garbage fee increases were finalized last week as New Bethlehem Borough officials adopted the town’s 2021 budget.
The borough council also opted to move ahead with a long-debated update of the borough’s book of codes.
In a 5-2 vote, the council adopted the $553,082 spending plan for the new year, increasing the property tax rate by 2 mills, from 18.999 mills to 20.999 mills.
The budget also factors in a $1 per month residential rate hike for garbage collection customers. The fees will rise from $51 per quarter to $54 for residential customers.
Adoption of the budget came after a lengthy executive session. Council members Lisa Kerle, Sandy Mateer, Stewart Bain, Bryan Ruth and Don Heeter voted in favor of the spending plan. Members Brian Fox and Scott Barrett, noting that they had not been at the council’s budget meetings, voted against its adoption.
The budget projects $78,757 in general revenues, $135,812 in public safety revenues and $338,520 in tax collection revenues, for a total 2021 income of $553,089.
On the expense side, the budget shows $228,640 for public safety, $118,576 for payroll taxes and benefits, $117,626 for public works and streets, $44,048 for financial administration, $12,936 for street maintenance, $11,364 for tax collection, $9,984 for municipal buildings, $6,608 for legal services, $3,180 for community support and $120 for zoning.
The council also moved forward with Bain’s motion to update the borough code book, capping the amount to be spent at $20,000, which will come from reserve accounts.
Officials noted that the last time the code book was updated was 1989.
Additionally, the council agreed to begin placing liens on properties whose owners have delinquent solid waste bills going back three quarters.
Other Business
• The council accepted the resignation of police department secretary Rebekah Weckerly, effective Dec. 28. A motion to advertise the open position was approved at 30 hours per week.
• Officials noted that the ongoing police department regionalization feasibility study had to be revised after the state included some inaccurate numbers. They said they hoped to have the completed report soon so that it could be presented to the council in January.
• Mateer said that the borough is working on getting a construction easement from the local VFW Post for work to remove debris in Red Bank Creek behind the VFW. The next step in the projectis to seek bids.