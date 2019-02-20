FRYBURG – A New Bethlehem native who now lives in Fryburg, announced recently that he is seeking the Republication nomination in the special election to fill the 12th Congressional District seat in the Williamsport area of the state.
Robert Noerr, 34, is hoping to fill the U.S. House of Representatives seat recently vacated by Tom Marino (R), who resigned from the position in January.
The special election will be held in conjunction with the May 21 primary election; although both major political parties will internally nominate a candidate to stand for their party in the special election.
“It’s something I wanted to do for a while,” Noerr said on Monday. He said he considered running for the U.S. House seat in what is now District 15. When he saw the opening in the 12th District, he said he thought it “would be a good opportunity.”
Noerr, who works in home health care for InVision Human Services, said that growing up in New Bethlehem, he was friends with blue collar folks. But as he went to college at Clarion University and took part in the debate team, he found himself immersed in a much more liberal community.
Despite the fact that he said he is much more conservative, he said he became friends with many of his more liberal fellow students and teachers.
He found success on the debate team, becoming the first Clarion University student to qualify for the national debate tournament.
Noerr said that he has become more and more frustrated with how one-sided the national media appears to have become, as well as with many American institutions such as academia, entertainment, news and others dominated by Democrats.
“If you’re an average regular person, your voice is rarely heard,” he said.
That’s why he started a YouTube channel, he said, so that a different voice could be heard among the liberal media.
But despite the differences, Noerr said that he feels there is no reason why people can’t still get along and be civil with one another.
“I want to speak for regular people and show you can be civil, present your case and still get along with each other,” he said.
As a candidate for the 12th District seat, Noerr said he will not take any money from big corporations, nor will he run a campaign that smears his competitiors.
“If I get to Washington, I’m not going to take a pension and I’m not going to stay forever,” he said of not wanting to be a career politician.
While the Democratic Party has already announced its candidate for the seat, Noerr said the process is more complicated on the GOP side.On March 2, Republican delegates will get together to whittle down the field of interested candidates until a nomination can be made.
In the meantime, Noerr said he is reaching out to Republican leaders in the area to provide information about himself, while also making video and Facebook posts to share his beliefs.
If elected, Noerr said he will immediately move into the 12th District.
Noerr was recently featured in a news article in the Williamsport Sun-Gazette, which stated that he is a graduate of Clarion University and holds a master’s degree in speech communications from Tiffin University. He is a member of the Clarion County Republican Committee and the New Bethlehem Eagles Club.
