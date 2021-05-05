MAYPORT, Fla. – Petty Officer 2nd Class Khorey Neiswonger, a New Bethlehem native, is serving aboard USS Delbert D. Black, a U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer.
Neiswonger is a 2015 Redbank Valley High School graduate and current East Coast Polytechnic Institute University student. Today, Neiswonger also serves as a Naval fire controlman (Aegis).
Fire controlmen (Aegis) are technicians responsible for the operation, maintenance, testing, troubleshooting and repair of: RADAR, computers, networks, data display systems and integrated weapons system components. The Aegis Weapon System provides theater, air and sea missile defense.
Neiswonger joined the Navy five years ago, but continues to keep an eye out for education opportunities.
“My favorite part of serving with my command is having the opportunity to learn new technical information every day,” said Neiswonger. “I have learned an immense amount of electrical systems information that I would not have learned without serving in the Navy. Doing this has helped me with school too. I’m now two months from graduating college with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering.”
Guided-missile destroyers are tactical multi-mission surface combatants capable of conducting anti-air warfare, anti-submarine warfare and anti-surface warfare, as well as humanitarian assistance. Fast, maneuverable, and technically advanced, destroyers provide the required war-fighting expertise and operational flexibility to execute any tasking overseas.
Though there are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers, Neiswonger is most proud of advancing in rank.
“Since joining the Navy, my biggest accomplishment is becoming a petty officer second class within two years of service,” said Neiswonger.
Neiswonger, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a tradition providing the Navy the nation needs.
“For me, serving in the Navy means that I can provide for my family while protecting and serving the Nation,” added Neiswonger.