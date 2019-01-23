NEW BETHLEHEM – When he started several months ago as chief of the New Bethlehem Police Department, Robert Malnofsky Jr. said he met with the leaders of the various communities the department serves, and they all wanted the same thing — better enforcement of laws in their towns.
Now, with several months under his belt, the chief said on Monday that his department is being lambasted, especially online, simply for doing what was asked of them.
“It’s a double-edged sword,” Malnofsky said during an interview with him and New Bethlehem Council president Sandy Mateer at the local police station Monday morning. “I can’t win at this game.”
The criticisms started in East Brady earlier this month, as bar owners there brought their concerns to their borough council members. Similar concerns were brought before New Bethlehem Borough Council last week by members of two of the town’s social clubs.
But mostly, Malnofsky said, the department is taking a beating online as residents and business owners turn to Facebook to air their grievances.
“They wanted better enforcement,” Malnofsky said. “They wanted to see more. I promised to do that.”
To accomplish that goal, Malnofsky said he split the department’s coverage area in two, keeping an officer on duty in the Rimersburg and East Brady area, while others patrolled the New Bethlehem and Hawthorn area. Other communities — such as Sligo Borough, South Bethlehem Borough, Mahoning Township, Redbank Township (Clarion County) and Redbank Township (Armstrong County) — were part of the coverage until the end of 2018. Contracts have not been renewed with these municipalities, although Mateer said she hopes they will eventually come back on board.
With a directive from local elected leaders to beef up the police presence, Malnofsky said his department is being accused of targeting local bars, which he said is not true. Despite the rumor that police are just waiting to stop anyone who comes out of a bar, Malnofsky said that is not a directive of his police force.
Mateer pointed out that state and local police in communities across the region routinely stop motorists for minor traffic violations in an effort to find drunk drivers and illegal drugs. And that practice works, Malnofsly and Mateer said, pointing to the drugs that have been seized in recent months.
In East Brady, Malnofsky said he held held a community meet-and-greet in December at the Allegheny Hills Retirement Residence. While it was open to anyone, he said only residents of the high rise attended. He said no one from the local bars came to meet with him or raise concerns.
Similarly, in New Bethlehem, the chief said that he met with representatives of the VFW and Moose clubs, as well as Diddy’s and Desparado’s bars, and no one brought up any concerns during that time. It wasn’t until last week’s council meeting in New Bethlehem that he was even aware of any concerns.
The chief also addressed complaints that his officers are patrolling the parking lots at the bars and clubs, saying that he would like to see any video or photo evidence of that practice. He said that one man who had complained about that in East Brady, later came up to him to say that it occurred before Malnofsky began work for the local police department.
He also addressed a complaint that an officer was sitting in the Uni-Mart parking lot in East Brady, directly across the street from the All-Stars Bar. Malnofsky said that officer was him, and that he stopped at the convenience store to get coffee, and that his car was facing the store, and not the bar.
“Do you think an officer would jeopardize a case by sitting outside a bar?” Malnofsky asked.
On the issue of nitpicking, Malnofsky defended his officers, saying that the law is the law, and that if a license plate cannot be read, either because of a burned out bulb or if it is covered with mud, that is a violation.
“Do I see my guys doing that all the time? No,” he said, adding that in most cases, officers issue a warning and not a citation. “I think the guys are being pretty fair.”
Malnofsky also said that the perception being created on Facebook by bar owners and patrons is creating an exaggerated view of the truth.
“They’re hurting themselves,” he said of their constant posts about police in town. “Facebook is definitely having an effect on their own businesses. They’re shooting themselves in the foot.”
While it may seem to some that police are in their town 24/7, realistically he explained that the police share their time among various communities, and that traffic enforcement is a lower priority than 911 emergency calls, ordinance enforcement and paperwork time in preparation for court appearances. He said that residents only have to look as far as the local magistrate office to see that the number of citations filed is not as high as what is being rumored online.
Mateer said that prior to Malnofsky’s arrival, the local police force had trouble keeping officers, and relied heavily on part-time officers. Now, she said, they’re trying to move toward more full-time officers who can better get to know the communities in which they work, and the people they protect and serve.
Under the old leadership, Mateer said, residents and other elected officials said they wanted more from the police in terms of ordinance and traffic enforcement.
“They want to see the laws enforced because they want a safe community,” Mateer said. “We fully support the chief.”
Malnofsky said that if residents or business owners have a complaint, they can visit the police station where they can fill out a written allegation form. He said he will use the information to investigate the officer, unless the officer being investigated is himself. In that case, he said he would turn the matter over to the district attorney.
He noted that officers have the right to due process, and that those making allegations need to provide facts, not heresy.
Moving Forward
With several months to make adjustments and changes, Malnofsky and Mateer said they are now looking ahead to the new year and new additions to the department.
One of the main goals, Mateer said, is to bring some of the other communities back on board, which will make the region safer as whole.
“We’re hoping to get the other jurisdictions back,” she said, adding that more can be accomplished by working together.
She also sees Malnofsky working more closely with state police and rebuilding relationships in the region.
Mateer said the department is hoping to add vehicles and safety equipment, including body cameras, new Tasers, more cameras in the communities and more training for officers.
“Anything we can do to provide officer safety,” she said. “All of those things cost money.”
Malnofksy said the department needs to operate as a business, and with the move from part-time to more full-time officers, that will help provide consistency.
Another main goal, Malnofsky and Mateer said, is to add a canine unit to the police force, not only for drug detection, but for search and rescue and public relations for the department in the communities.
Mateer said the addition of the drug dog would be privately funded, and that the department may have an opportunity to get a dog for free.
Malnofsky cautioned that he still needs to check into whether or not the free dog would be the best move for a department just embarking on its first canine training. He said they may first need to look into buying a partially trained dog, so that the dog and the officer won’t need to be trained at the same time.
Mateer said she envisions the dog taking part in community events and school programs.
“We want a good rapport between the officers and the community,” she said, adding that the council is grateful for all the extra hours and work Malnofsky has put in since he began last fall.
As the department moves forward, Malnofsky said he also needs residents to be the eyes and ears of the police department.
“I need the public to help us,” he said. “If you see something, call 911.”
