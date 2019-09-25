NEW BETHLEHEM – Concerns from area residents, as well as concerns about the borough’s purchase of new trucks, occupied New Bethlehem Borough Council during their monthly meeting last week.
While some area bars and clubs have bristled at local laws and enforcement in recent years, a representative of the New Bethlehem Moose club approached the council to see if the town would consider additional regulations.
Ted Wells, representing the social club along Broad Street, said that since New Bethlehem does not have its own ordinance to regulate noise, the Moose and other clubs fall under the control of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board’s (LCB) regulations, which basically prevent any use of the club’s outside deck area.
“If they come and you can hear music, you’re getting a citation,” Wells said of the LCB. He said the club wishes to hold more events outside to raise money, including a block party for children.
He asked the borough council to enact its own noise ordinance that would be enforced by the local police department. That way, he explained, the local police would be in charge, and not the LCB.
“I just want a little bit of creating room,” he said, noting that the club only plans to host outside events a few times each year, and that they would not be loud, and would not be held late at night. He said that a number of other towns have enacted their own noise ordinances.
“There’s a lot of local areas that have taken that route,” he told the council. “We’re trying to do everything by the books.”
Council president Sandy Mateer said that if the council chose to pursue the matter, it would need some time to draft an ordinance, advertise it and officially adopt it.
Wells suggested that the Moose would be willing to purchase a decibel meter for police to use to enforce the noise ordinance.
“We’ll see what we can do,” councilman Gordon Barrows told him.
The council then heard from Tammy Kellogg, who has campaigned for more than a year to have the council apologize to her after she was cited in August 2018 following an incident at a youth sporting event at Redbank Valley High School.
Kellogg, who has written numerous letters to the editor to The Leader-Vindicator about the matter, told the council last week that on Aug. 6, 2018 she was watching her grandson at football practice, when the local police were called in after someone said Kellogg was harassing her daughter-in-law. Kellogg said she was just sitting in the grass watching practice, and not doing anything to harass anyone.
“He tried to intimidate me,” she said of the police officer, who is no longer working for the local police department. She said she went to New Bethlehem Mayor Tim Murray the next day, and claimed he never told her there was a police committee of the borough council that would review the matter.
“There was no investigation,” she said, noting she was charged with disorderly conduct.
“I would like an apology now,” she demanded of the council. “I’m not going to let this drop. This is my reputation.”
“The police did not do what they should have done,” Kellogg said, adding that the mayor did not do right by her either. “Take responsibility; you made a mistake.”
Mateer told Kellogg that they would again refer the matter to the borough’s solicitor.
Truck Purchase
Questioned
Councilman Stewart Bain questioned a discussion and action taken by other members of the council who attended a special meeting earlier in the month.
Bain said that the meeting should have only been held to discuss the borough’s 2020 budget, and not to take action on the purchase of a new garbage truck and pick-up truck.
Mateer noted that the meeting was duly advertised to discuss the budget and any other business to be brought before the council.
She explained that the borough received a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture to help pay for the vehicle purchases.
At the meeting last week, Mateer asked the council for a decision on adding a “cart tipper” to the garbage truck to help borough crews unload large, heavy garbage cans. She said that thanks to the grant and loan, as well as the reserve accounts for equipment purchases, the borough would be well within its budget on the new trucks.
“We need to move forward with it,” she said, noting that the pickup truck could arrive around the middle of October, while the garbage truck would not be ready until April or May of next year.
Bain also questioned a proposal brought up at the special meeting during which members apparently discussed the purchase of new specialized garbage cans. Officials said the cans cost $41 each, and it was undecided whether the borough would purchase them for all customers, or if they would require customers to make the purchase themselves.
“I’m opposed,” Bain said of the garbage can proposal. “We’re not Philadelphia, we’re not Pittsburgh.”
In the end, the council moved forward with the purchase of the new trucks, as well as the cart tipper on the garbage truck. No action was taken on the garbage can proposal.
Other Business
• Trick-or-Treat night was set from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31 in the borough.
• The council agreed to spend $400 to remove and move back the vehicle stop line along Broad Street (Route 28/66) near the intersection with Wood Street near the Hager Law Office. Officials are hopeful that by stopping cars and trucks farther back, it will help large trucks to make the turn without hitting the borough-owned pole on the corner by Bish Chiropractic.
• Members briefly discussed the debris in Red Bank Creek at the mouth of Leasure Run from the July flash floods. Mateer said it was estimated to cost $200,000 to remove the debris from the creek, and that a place would also need to be found to dispose of the material. She said the borough would continue to work with state and federal lawmakers to see if the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers or PennDOT would perform the work.