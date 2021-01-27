NEW BETHLEHEM – The first meeting of the year for New Bethlehem Borough Council last week brought several guests from inside and outside of the community to the Jan. 19 gathering.
Zack Blose, owner of Zack’s restaurant along Wood Street, approached the council to ask about the borough’s lighted sign policies, stating that his business is looking into installing a digital sign outside of the Route 66 entrance.
Officials said that the borough’s zoning code lists provisions for signs, related to size, and that other borough regulations prohibit blinking or flashing signs.
Council member Sandy Mateer said the borough may need to consider rule changes as it moves forward with updating its ordinances.
The council also heard from New Bethlehem Fire Company member Ed Goth, who presented the firefighters’ annual report for 2020. He noted that the total number of calls handled by the department was down last year, from 146 in 2019 to 119 in 2020.
Goth explained that most of the calls handled were related to vehicle accidents, with four building fires during the year.
In total, he said that 35 calls were for incidents in New Bethlehem Borough and 32 calls in Porter Township. Calls for incidents in Redbank Township (Clarion County) ranked third during the year, while Mahoning Township calls ranked fourth. The department also handed calls in South Bethlehem Borough, Hawthorn, Limestone, Rimersburg and elsewhere.
“We had a very successful year despite everything,” Goth said, noting that the company received grants for new equipment and debt reduction.
He also proposed for the fire company to work with the borough to help provide needed background checks for volunteer firefighters.
Borough officials said they would discuss the matter with their solicitor to see what would be allowed.
From inside the borough to outside, East Brady Borough Council member Jason Sheakley attended last week’s meeting, giving his support for police regionalization.
“I think it’s extremely important we can move this forward,” he said of a proposal to regionalize the police department, which is now operated by New Bethlehem Borough but provides services in East Brady, Rimersburg and Hawthorn. “We appreciate the police service that we have.”
Rimersburg-area resident Ray Scott also attended the meeting virtually to present the council with an old map of New Bethlehem that he found in his father, Frank Scott’s, office.
“I thought the borough should have it,” the retired attorney said.
Council president Lisa Kerle said that the borough was grateful for the gift, and would look into preserving it with proper glass to prevent it from fading.
In other business at the meeting last week, the council discussed enacting an overnight parking permit for the borough parking lot between Wood and Lafayette streets.
Noting that some cars are being left in the lot overnight, creating issues with snow plowing, officials said that paid permits could be issued for some areas of the parking lot. Others suggested using numbered parking spots for the permits.
No official action was taken on the matter.
Other Business
• Jessica Walter was hired as the new borough police department secretary.
• Mayor Gordon Barrows announced that a new website and Facebook page had been created for the Southern Clarion Police Association.
• The council approved an increase from 3 percent to 4 percent in the commission paid to the borough’s tax collector, starting in 2022.