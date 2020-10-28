NEW BETHLEHEM – New Bethlehem officials last week gave approval of the local Methodist Church’s plans to host a drive-through Christmas Eve program at the municipal parking lot.
The Rev. Bud Davis told borough council members at their Oct. 20 meeting that due to the pandemic, church leaders decided it was not possible to hold the traditional Christmas Eve service inside the Penn Street church.
Instead, to keep parishioners safe and protected, the church is planning a drive-through living nativity program. Davis asked the borough if the church could use the parking spots between the trail and Arch Street at the town parking lot for the service so that attendees can slowly drive past on the street.
Additionally, the minister said that the program would also feature caroling, hot chocolate and possibly a brass band. He explained that the church would need use of the area from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 24.
The council unanimously approved the request.
In other business, borough officials brainstormed ideas for which to seek funding from the county’s annual Liquid Fuels grant program.
Members suggested applying for a grant to widen Walnut Street to improve access to the J.M. Smucker peanut butter factory, as well as possibly paving Penn Street from Keck Avenue to Walnut Street. Another idea that was floated was to seek funding to improve the Penn Street bridge over Leasure Run.
Officials said that the deadline to submit grant applications to the county is Nov. 15.
Other Business
• Council vice president Sandy Mateer said that the borough was awaiting a permit from the state Department of Environmental Protection before beginning work to remove the debris extending the majority of the way across Red Bank Creek at Leasure Run due to the July 2019 flood.
• Mayor Gordon Barrows told the council that an online survey brought in a number of “great ideas” for the possible use of the Northwest Savings Bank building, which the bank plans to vacate in December.
The mayor also indicated that “there’s quite a few folks” interested in the building, located at the corner of Broad and Lafayette streets.
• Barrows also noted that the council is still looking for a junior council member, a position that is open to high school sophomores, juniors and seniors who live in the borough.
• The council approved a motion to have the borough solicitor draft an ordinance to deal with nuisance and blight issues in town.