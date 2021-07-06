NEW BETHLEHEM – A vital bridge along New Bethlehem’s Penn Street is in need of major repairs, and borough officials are working to find grant funding this summer.
The small stone-arch bridge over Leasure Run, on Penn Street between Vine Street and Keck Avenue, has been hit hard in recent years by flooding and high water, damaging several portions of the nearly 120-year-old span.
“We believe the bridge was installed in 1903,” borough council member Sandy Mateer said recently. She explained that the flood of July 2019, along with other high water events afterwards, damaged the bridge near its base.
The northwest corner of the bridge foundation has partially eroded away, and mortar is coming out of the stones that line the arch on the northern side.
One saving grace, Mateer said, is that the high water events brought more debris into the creek area, causing the water to divert away from the northwest corner, toward the northeast wall.
“It somewhat helps because it’s directing the water toward that wall,” she said of the more sturdy side.
Not only does the bridge connect the eastern and western sides of Penn Street for local residents, but the route is also the one and only course for tractor trailer trucks going to and from the J.M. Smucker peanut butter factory only a little more than a block away from the bridge. The street is also the main access for the Edgewood Heights personal care home, and is used by the local ambulance service.
Mateer said the borough has been keeping Smuckers advised of the situation.
She also said the borough and its engineer will be working to apply for a Commonwealth Financing Authority grant, with the application due by the end of July.
Mateer noted that while work on the bridge has been performed throughout the years, the recent storms were apparently more than the old bridge could handle. She said that even though Leasure Run seems like a small waterway, it has carried large items, including a dumpster and part of an old truck carriage, downstream, hitting the stone walls of the bridge.
Other issues with the structure involve leaks coming through the walls and ceiling on the inside of the tunnel, as well as trees and other vegetation growth through the walls.
“We need to get rid of all the vegetation that is growing up between the rocks, and seal up the mortar,” she said.
Mateer said the borough’s engineer is expected to present a full report on the bridge, along with cost estimates, prior to the council’s July 20 meeting.
At the group’s June meeting, the council authorized efforts to pursue the Commonwealth grant and other funding.
Council president Lisa Kerle also suggested going to the Clarion County Commissioners to see if other funding is available.
Kerle said that if something happens to the bridge, it would shut off access to the peanut butter factory.
Officials said they would seek support for their grant application from state Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion) and state Sen. Scott Hutchinson (R-Oil City).