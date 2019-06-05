NEW BETHLEHEM – New Bethlehem Borough Council members are seeking applicants to fill a vacancy recently created on the seven-member board.
The position, which was vacated by Ron Geist, includes a term ending Jan. 5, 2020. The remainder of the 2½-year term will be filled at the November election. The vacancy must be filled by the council by June 20, 2019. Those interested in serving should submit a letter of interest to the council by 1 p.m. on June 18, for possible appointment to council that evening.
Letters of interest may be mailed to Rich McGarrity, borough secretary, at 210 Lafayette Street, emailed to info@newbethlehemboro.com or may be dropped off at the Jewelry Shop at 309 Broad Street. Interviews may be conducted at the regular meeting at 7 p.m. on June 18. New council members must submit their affidavits of residency and the appointed member will be sworn in at the regular council meeting on Tuesday, June 18 at the Alltel Building at 212 Lafayette Street.
A council member must be a registered voter, at least 18 years old, who has resided in the borough for at least one year, must agree to take and pass two National Incident Management tests, complete the required statement of financial interests, attend regular meetings and serve on committees.
Those interested in the position are encouraged to attend the borough council meeting on June 18. For more information, call the Borough Office at (814) 275-2003.