HARRISBURG – While the number of COVID-19 cases continued to inch upward in the local area, no new deaths were reported in the past week in most area counties.
Clarion County’s death totals held steady at 88 in the last seven days, as cases in the county rose from 2,825 to 2,857.
Armstrong County also saw its coronavirus-related deaths hold at 120 in the past week, as cases there increased from 5,148 to 5,261.
In Jefferson County, the number of cases increased from 2,978 to 3,032, as deaths remained at 91.
Venango County death numbers held at 90 in the last week, as cases there increased from 3,517 to 3,575. And Forest County’s death numbers also remained unchanged at 21, as cases inched upward from 1,394 to 1,396.
Only Butler County reported new virus-related deaths over the last week, as numbers there rose from 386 to 388. The total number of COVID cases in Butler County went from 15,183 to 15,568.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed there were 4,255 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,049,655.
Across the state, there are 2,247 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 427 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,100 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 26 to April 1 stood at 9.4 percent.
As of Monday, there were 37 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 25,237 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, April 6, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 35.2 percent of its eligible population, and the state ranks 12th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.
Also as of Tuesday morning, Pennsylvania ranks fifth among all 50 states for total doses administered. Vaccine providers in the state have so far administered 5,702,677 total vaccine doses. Reports state that 2,037,055 people are fully vaccinated in Pennsylvania.
Mask-wearing is still required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated.
In licensed nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania, there are 69,494 resident cases of COVID-19, and 14,351 cases among employees, for a total of 83,845 at 1,577 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of the state’s total deaths, 12,945 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 26,658 of the state’s total cases are among health care workers.