HARRISBURG – For the first time in several weeks, no new deaths attributed to the COVID-19 virus were reported in Clarion, Armstrong and surrounding counties over the past week.
According to state information, while the number of new cases of coronavirus continues to rise in the region, death totals held steady from last Tuesday through Oct. 6.
In Clarion County, the number of virus cases rose in the last week from 127 to 143, with three deaths reported since the pandemic began.
Armstrong County saw its COVID rates rise from 444 a week ago to 473, while holding at 18 fatalities.
Butler County continued to lead the way in number of cases, which rose there from 1,059 last week to 1,150 this week. Twenty-five deaths have been attributed to the virus so far in Butler County.
Also in the region, the number of cases in Venango County rose from 87 to 102 in the last week; Jefferson County cases rose from 112 to 121; and Forest County held steady at 15 cases. Since the pandemic began, one death has been reported in Venango, three in Jefferson and none in Forest.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed that there were 1,036 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 165,243.
There have been 8,244 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 17 new deaths reported yesterday.
“We know that congregation, especially in college and university settings, yields increased case counts. The mitigation efforts in place now are essential to flattening the curve and saving lives,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings, and telework will help keep our case counts low. Make your phone part of the fight against COVID-19 today by downloading the COVID Alert PA exposure notification app. Together, as Pennsylvanians, all of our efforts are designed to support our communities to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”
Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19, officials said.
Of the patients in the state who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:
• Approximately 1 percent are ages 0-4.
• Nearly 2 percent are ages 5-12.
• Nearly 5 percent are ages 13-18.
• Nearly 14 percent are ages 19-24.
• Nearly 36 percent are ages 25-49.
• Approximately 21 percent are ages 50-64.
• Nearly 22 percent are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized in the state are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania, there are 23,380 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,196 cases among employees, for a total of 28,576 at 992 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of the state’s total deaths, 5,497 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 11,059 of the state’s total cases are among health care workers.