CLARION – “I think it’s a really good budget.” That’s how Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan described the county’s 2020 tentative budget, which does not project a tax increase for residents in the coming year.
The preliminary spending plan was unanimously approved by Tharan and fellow Commissioners Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley at their regular meeting on Tuesday.
The tentative 2020 budget predicts revenues and expenses to balance out at $19,985,950 based on the same property tax rate as last year — 22 mills with 20.5 mills designated for the general fund and 1.5 mills for debt service.
The budget also includes a 2.5 percent pay raise for all county employees.
“It’s important to note that there is no tax increase built into this budget,” Clarion County interim fiscal director Rose Logue said.
According to Logue, the tentative budget depicts a $431,392 increase over last year’s budget, which is a result of a $121,177 increase in health insurance costs, $237,662 in the county’s anticipated CYS match and $122,000 in matching raises for non-union employees.
She also noted that there is a $116,047 revenue increase resulting from an increase of the assessed value and tax claim revenue.
In order to cover the remaining deficit, Logue said, the county plans to use $350,000 of the anticipated $400,000 to $410,000 surplus from the 2019 budget.
“It’s an art, and we try our best to guess at things,” Logue said. “That’s why we always want to build a budget with a contingency reserve built into it.”
Logue explained that the expected $400,000 surplus from the 2019 budget is the result of several contributing factors such as not using the county’s contingency reserve to this point, not having to use the $20,000 earmarked for homicide cases in the county and the lowering of the actuarially determined contribution to the county’s retirement account by $35,000 by the actuaries from the estimated contribution provided in October 2018.
“The remaining $60,000 to $70,000 is small savings through all of the budgeted items,” she said.
In addition, Clarion County officials noted that $4,758,000 in the 2020 tentative budget accounts for three pass-through grants — including a $3,543,000 Brady Tunnel grant, a $1 million Clarion Healthcare RACP grant and a $215,000 YMCA RACP grant.
“It’s not that the commissioners are spending $5 to $6 million more,” Logue said. “We’re just running grants through.”
Officials also said that the county is expecting to collect $8,647,073 in 2020 tax revenues which is a projected collection rate of 93 percent.
Other anticipated county revenue sources for next year include $3,599,080 in department revenue, $1,041,562 in salary/benefit reimbursement revenue, $38,000 in licenses and other permits, $70,260 in payments in lieu of taxes and $570,921 in other revenue.
When it comes to expenses, the budget anticipates spending $4,868,000 in economic development, $2,656,836 for the Clarion County Jail, $1,357,203 in miscellaneous general government expenses and $1,149,230 in human resources.
“I want to thank all of the department heads and row offices because they only came with the stuff they really needed,” Heasley said, noting that he, Logue, Sandy Ion and others have spent “a lot of hours” since July working on the new budget. “This, as well as the last three budgets have balanced with realistic funds.”
The Clarion County 2020 Tentative Budget is available for public review on the county website. Final budget approval is expected to take place on Dec. 26.
Other Business
• During the public concerns portion of the meeting, county officials heard from Clarion resident Janice Horn who offered comments and questions regarding the selection of new voting machines for the county.
Horn said, in her opinion, the county should consider transparency in the selection process, accessibility, security and more when choosing the new machines.
• Resolution No. 20 of 2019 for the submission of the FFY 2019 CDBG application was approved.
• The resignations of Roxanne Randolph (Assessment) and Donna Buckner (Domestic Relations), effective Oct. 31, and Tom Hornberger (Corrections), effective Nov. 3, were accepted.
• The commissioners approved the renewal of Delaware Valley Health Trust for medical/prescription insurance for 2020 with usage of the $30,579 stabilization fund.
• Employee insurance premium payroll deductions for 2020 were approved.
• County officials approved the renewal of Vision Benefits of America as approved in 2018 for 2019-2020.