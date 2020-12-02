CLARION – Keeping with the past practice of the last several years, Clarion County officials last week unveiled the county’s 2021 tentative budget, which does not include a property tax increase for the new year.
The preliminary spending plan was unanimously approved by Commissioners Wayne Brosius, Ted Tharan and Ed Heasley at their Nov. 25 virtual Zoom meeting.
Predicting the need to dip into the reserves to make up a $700,000 deficit, the tentative 2021 budget expects total revenues and expenses to balance out at $18,870,464 on the county’s same property tax rate as last year, 22 mills.
“The last tax increase was in 2012,” Heasley said, crediting fiscal director Rose Logue for her work on the budget. “Rose does an outstanding job.”
Brosius explained that the tentative budget is down $1.2 million from the current year, which is mostly due to a decrease in pass-through grants for 2021.
“We have four pass-through grants totaling $3.3 million for 2021,” he said, citing a $100,000 YMCA RACP grant, a $700,000 Multimodal MTF grant, a $1.5 million grant for the Brady Tunnel renovation project and a $1 million Clarion Healthcare RACP grant.
According to officials, wages and benefits are the county’s largest expenses. Anticipating a 2.5 percent increase for county employees, including union contracts, the county expects to spend $150,000 more in wages, as well as $94,278 more in health insurance costs.
“Health insurance went up about 6 percent,” Logue said.
Another major expense increase for 2021, Brosius pointed out, are Pictometry costs (aerial images for GIS updates) and 40 percent of the county’s voting equipment lease totaling $79,037.
“That’s a new item in our budget this year,” Brosius said.
Additional expenses projected in the budget include $3,359,400 in economic development, $2,621,314 for the Clarion County Jail, $1,675,184 in miscellaneous general government expenses and $1,151,925 for human services.
On the revenue side, the county is expecting to collect $8,649,535 in 2021 tax revenue, an increase of $1,500 from the current year.
Other anticipated revenue sources for next year include $4,135,210 in grants, $3,710,993 in department revenue, $870,821 in salary and benefits reimbursement revenue, $120,000 in dividends and return investments, $74,000 in payments in lieu of taxes and $571,906 in other revenue.
“Revenues in this budget are going to be relatively flat from the last year (2020),” Brosius said.
The 2021 tentative budget also includes a contingency reserve of $93,416.
“We had lots of meetings with the various departments and entities,” Brosius said of the budget. “It’s a lot of time and a lot of number crunching.”
Despite the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic over the past several months, Logue said it’s looking like the county’s current budget will end the year “pretty strong.”
“Our revenue is pretty strong,” she said, noting that while departmental revenue is down some, this year’s tax revenue has continued to come in “as normal.”
“We didn’t see any effect on the tax revenue coming in,” Logue added.
Logue also reported that expenses were “down a little bit” this year, especially at the jail which saw a smaller inmate population in 2020.
“Last time I checked, they were under budget by about $100,000,” she said of the jail, adding that the county’s travel and training costs are also down for 2020 because a lot of trainings were conducted online.
“Anytime there was a grant available through PEMA or FEMA, we worked really hard to get the grant money to reimburse any additional costs,” she said, pointing to the Courts and additional PPE as examples.
Logue continued that the county should end 2020 around $400,000 in the black. The current reserve is around $5 million.
“The way it looks now...2021 is probably going to end pretty much a wash,” she said, pointing to the $700,000 of reserves used to balance the budget. “It won’t be adding anything to our reserves.”
The full 2021 Clarion County Tentative Budget is available for public view on the county’s website. Final approval of the budget is expected at the commissioners’ Dec. 22 meeting.
Other Business
• The commissioners announced that DEP recently lifted the drought watch for Clarion County.
“That’s good news,” Tharan said.
• All county buildings will remain closed to the public, unless an appointment is made, for the remainder of the year.
• A contract was approved with COSTARS vendor Centre Communications for a P25 and analog system at a cost of $623,454.80.
“This is for our digital transmitters at seven tower sites,” Brosius said.
• Caroline Griebel was hired for the newly created position of full-time Deeds Analyst at a salary of $14 per hour effective Dec. 7.