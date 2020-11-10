EAST BRADY – Following the approval of the 2021 preliminary budget, East Brady residents should not expect an increase in property taxes for the upcoming year.
During their meeting on Nov. 3, the six borough council members in attendance unanimously approved the preliminary spending plan for advertisement.
“It’s a good budget, [and] it’s a balanced budget,” council president Barb Mortimer said following the meeting of East Brady’s more than $1 million preliminary budget, which does not include a tax increase for borough residents. “We’re happy with the way it turned out.”
According to borough officials, property taxes are projected to remain the same at 25 mills in the new year, with general real estate taxes at 19 mills, street light taxes at 4 mills and fire taxes at 2 mills.
“There were no major changes in the budget,” Mortimer pointed out on Monday.
The borough’s total budget for 2021 anticipates $1,153,127.30 in revenues and $1,017,441.96 in expenses, which is around $48,580 more than 2020.
“Expenditures were increased all over to account for increase in the bills to us [the borough],” borough secretary Susan Buechele explained after the meeting.
If all goes according to plan, East Brady should end 2021 with $135,685.34.
Although tax rates will remain the same, Buechele pointed out that the council recently voted to increase the minimum sewer rate from $81 to $87 per quarter effective Oct. 1.
“Customers will see the increase in the bill they receive Jan. 1,” she said.
Water rates are expected to remain the same at $40 per quarter, plus $3.25 per thousand gallons. The sewage improvement fund should remain at $9.
Also outlined in the preliminary spending plan are the revenues and expenses anticipated in the borough’s general, water, sewer, revitalization and liquid fuels accounts. The general fund predicts $293,800 in income and $247,600 in expenses, while the water account expects $521,325 in income and $470,835.80 in expenses. The sewer account is predicting $259,025 in revenue and $239,976.16 in expenses, and the revitalization fund anticipates $39,010 in revenue and $36,030 in expenses. The borough’s Liquid Fuels account expects $39,967.30 in income and $23,000 in expenses.
The council will advertise the preliminary budget for public view and expects to formally adopt the budget at its Nov. 17 meeting.
In other matters at last week’s meeting, council members discussed the possibility of working with Brady Township to pursue grants to complete road work on Ferry Street/Shamrock Lane (Old Brady Hill).
Council vice president Joe Hillwig — who ran the meeting in the absence of Mortimer — explained that Brady Township officials had recently attended a dirt and gravel class and learned of the availability of potential grant money to repair Old Brady Hill.
“They said it was better if a couple communities who were involved could work together,” Hillwig said of grant possibilities to do some ditch work on the road. Old Brady Hill is Ferry Street in East Brady Borough, but becomes Shamrock Lane as it continues into Brady Township.
“It’s paved, but narrow,” Buechele said of the road. “The berms are getting washed out.”
Other Business
• Approval was given to renew the borough’s health insurance coverage with UPMC at a 3.5 percent increase. The overall increase is $1,692.24 per year.
• Borough officials discussed the possibility of increasing late water bill fees to 15 percent from the current 10 percent after 59 late bills were sent on Nov. 2.
No action was taken pending solicitor advisement.
The council also discussed the possibility of switching to a credit card company that would allow water customers to set up automatic payments each month.
• The council voted to return to an original 1970s agreement between the borough and the Osterander family stating that as long as a member of the family lived at the home along Maple Terrace there would be no charge for water. The family will pay maintenance and sewage fees.