STRATTANVILLE – Not only does the preliminary 2020-2021 budget for the Clarion-Limestone School District not include a tax increase, but it also does something few budgets these days do — come in lower than the previous year’s budget.
At their online meeting on May 13, school board members unanimously approved the preliminary budget in the amount of $15,111,457 — a roughly $47,000 decrease from last year’s final spending plan.
Prior to the vote, district business manager Stephanie Smith gave a presentation about the budget, noting that the district continues to review legislation and the area’s economic health during the pandemic.
“There may be continued changes before final budget approval in June,” Smith explained.
She also noted that before the Finance Committee began making cuts, the budget showed a loss of $288,000. After cuts of around $70,000, the budget still shows a deficit of roughly $162,704, with predicted revenues of $14,948,753.
Smith said the district will also keep a close eye on earned income tax revenue, mainly due to increased unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns.
“If we see a material decrease in this during 2020-21, we will need to decrease spending,” she said.
Smith also explained that the district is anticipating $384,000 in costs related to cyber schools outside the district. She said that if the governor is able to pass his charter/cyber school reform, it could amount to “huge savings to districts and taxpayers in the future.”
She asked the board to not cut anything else from the budget at this time, but to keep watching the state for news on new legislation and school funding.
The budget was later approved unanimously without comment. Final adoption is expected at the board’s June meeting.
In other business at last week’s meeting, superintendent Amy Glasl gave the board an update on how the district has been operating since the school closures of March 16.
She said that when the state closed the schools due to the pandemic, every school had a different plan. She said C-L tried to work with six schools in the area, but it was soon discovered that each district was different and had different resources available.
“We did out very best...to make these decisions as we went,” Glasl said, noting that she feels that the decisions that were made were the best ones for C-L.
“We aged probably 20 years,” she said of the past few months. “We still feel like we’re in a movie, in a book.”
“Are we going to be ready to go online in the fall if that is necessary?” board member David Eggleton asked.
Glasl said the goal now is to be prepared for the fall if the district needs to start out with online instruction.
Eggleton said that the way the closures were handled by the state were “very unfair” to school districts, teachers and students.
“You guys are doing a fabulous job under the circumstances,” Eggleton told the staff.
One person who felt differently was district resident and parent, Dr. Christina L. Smith, whose statements were read during the public comments portion of the meeting.
She questioned why the district was doing nothing during the closure, and noted that her student had not received any books, packets or a computer device to use. Smith also questioned if the teachers were being paid, and if so, “why are they not teaching?”
High school principal Mel Aaron said that teachers are working, doing what they can do under the circumstances. He and others said the big issue was about equality, in that students did not have the same access to Internet, computers and other materials.
Elementary principal Kristie Taylor said that teachers are submitting weekly reports to show what they have been doing since the closure.
Glasl said that C-L, unlike some other districts, did not have computer devices to send home with all students.
The board, later in the meeting, authorized the purchase of 73 laptop computers, not to exceed $50,000.
Rhonda Shook, a parent and educator, said she was very pleased with the virtual education her daughter is receiving. She noted that parents have been encouraged to request anything that they need to help the home learning environment.