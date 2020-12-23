DAYTON – While many people are finishing up their leftover Halloween treats, one area couple is putting the finishing touches on their 25th Christmas tree of the season.
For the past several years, Cathy Strate and her husband, John, of Dayton have been a multi-tree household. This year, however, marks the first time that their Christmas tree total has hit 25.
“Last year, the count was 19, the year before was 12,” Cathy said recently, noting that the house has probably reached its tree limit with this year’s count. “We’re out of room.”
Christmas has always been a big celebration for Cathy. In fact, she can vividly remember, as a child, going out every year with her family to find and cut the “perfect” tree.
“Believe me, they were far from perfect, but I have great memories of those family times,” she said.
The Christmas spirit stayed with Cathy throughout the years and even carried to her husband, who helps with the trees each year.
“We put up trees every year,” she said, explaining that John is usually in charge of setting up the trees and getting the cords ready for lights, while Cathy does the decorating. “I really enjoy doing it.”
Although Cathy said she doesn’t remember when she and her husband first started putting up multiple trees, she can remember a time a few years back when John put up a tree every Saturday starting at the beginning of November.
“I was working every Saturday, and John was off,” said Cathy, who owns Time Works Antiques and Handcrafted Treasurers in Smicksburg. “Every Saturday night, I would come home to another bare tree to do something with.”
Starting right after Halloween and continuing for the next couple of weeks, the Strates work to decorate trees of all shapes, sizes and styles throughout their home.
“There is at least one tree in every room, including bathrooms, Cathy said, adding that while some are full-sized trees, others are tabletop or pencil trees. Some of the trees have an Alpine style, some are very old and others are fiber optic. “Some rooms have four or five trees.”
In all her years of decorating, Cathy pointed out that she has probably only purchased one tree at full price. The others have been bought on clearance or have been “rescued” from others who no longer have a need for them.
“People know what we do and will ‘donate’ trees to us,” she said. “Sometimes [trees] will just show up on my porch.”
As for the decorations that adorn all the trees, many are handmade by Cathy, while others have been collected from thrift stores or people who have donated them.
“This year, I have been looking for Nativity-themed ornaments,” Cathy said, noting that most of her trees are decorated in a theme either by color, scenery or characters — such as angels, snowmen, Charlie Brown, Santa Claus and more. “My Nativity tree used to be a very small one, but this year I decided to use a bigger tree.”
When asked if of all the trees she had a favorite, Cathy said that while it was hard to pick, her main tree features antique ornaments that her grandmother used to use.
“They were always on my tree when I was young,” she said. “They date back to the 1930s.”