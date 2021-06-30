HARRISBURG – A 2021-22 state budget that meets current needs while looking ahead to fiscal challenges in future years garnered the support of state Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion) last week at the state Capitol.
The state budget package passed the House on Friday night and is expected to be signed by the governor in the coming days.
Oberlander said that the budget, which totals nearly $40 billion, does not contain any of Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposed tax increases and only uses about half of the state’s federal America Recovery Act money. The rest will be encumbered to assist with future budgets, as the state’s financial picture continues to become clearer over the next two to three years.
“The influx of federal money helped us balance this budget and helped the Commonwealth continue its recovery from the pandemic,” Oberlander said. “Over the past year, families all across this commonwealth have had to budget more tightly because of the pandemic, and it’s important that our state budget reflects that same goal. This is a responsible, sustainable budget.”
Oberlander noted that rural Pennsylvania and the needs of areas like the 63rd Legislative District are key components in the new budget. They include:
• $5 million was earmarked for addressing EMS and fire services, particularly in rural Pennsylvania, that in recent years struggled to survive, leaving a pressing need for our rural communities.
• $282 million in federal relief funds for nursing homes, assisted living and personal care homes to ensure they have the necessary personal protection equipment for their residents and workers.
• Historic investments in agriculture, including protecting the agriculture research and development programs and an additional $3 million for the State Food Purchase Program.
• $44 million for career and technical schools to train for the needs of Pennsylvania’s workforce.
• $279 million to make up for pandemic-related losses in the Motor License Fund to provide for critical transportation infrastructure needs.
Education funding was also a key component of the budget, Oberlander said, with the General Assembly opting to invest additional federal money into Pennsylvania’s schools.
“The pandemic took a toll on Pennsylvania’s students, with even the most dedicated districts seeing learning loss in students from pandemic interruptions,” a press release from Oberlander stated. “These funds will help with tutoring, summer enrichment and afterschool programs, and others to help meet the needs of our students. Higher education will also benefit from the budget package with $50 million more for the State System of Higher Education.”
The budget package also included Oberlander’s House Bill 952, which as originally drafted to create family-sustaining jobs through the construction and expansion of data centers with a sales tax exemption. This measure has the potential to create thousands of new jobs in an emerging industry while also serving as a catalyst for greater broadband deployment. The bill was expanded to include other worthy programs, including a local resource manufacturing tax credit, credits for multipurpose agriculture vehicles and breast pumps, and also providing for increasing crop insurance coverage.
Once signed, the budget takes effect July 1.
Hutchinson Reacts
to Budget
State Sen. Scott Hutchinson (R-Oil City) issued the following statement regarding Senate Bill 255, the $40.8 billion General Fund Budget for Fiscal Year 2021-22 approved by the Senate on June 25:
“This is a reasonable spending plan that invests our state resources and temporary federal stimulus funds in a responsible manner. It also recognizes that we have not recovered from the pandemic and that many families and businesses continue to be impacted. The budget provides for sensible spending levels across the board. Instead of spending away our surplus funds as some have suggested, this budget prudently places that money in the state Rainy Day Fund to help us weather the ongoing storm.
“I am also pleased that the Computer Data Center Sales Tax Exemption, which I have championed for eight years (currently as Senate Bill 463) is included in the budget package. This is a great economic development tool for Pennsylvania to attract new employers and expand current employment in a fast-growing business segment.”
Pittman Addresses Budget
State Sen. Joe Pittman (R-Indiana) issued the following statement on Senate passage of the budget:
“A year ago, nobody could predict Pennsylvania’s financial outlook. The COVID-19 pandemic was still running rampant across our state. Our shops and businesses were shuttered by the governor’s closure orders. We had no idea when, or even if, conditions would return to anything near normal.
“As such our revenue estimates for the upcoming year were extremely conservative and we held the line on state spending. As a result, and with the benefit of our businesses now reopened and a substantial infusion of federal funding, we are ending the current fiscal year with a $2.5 billion surplus and we were able to pass a budget that increased funding for education without any of the tax increases the governor requested.
“In addition, despite the calls from some to spend the surplus money, we placed 100 percent of that money in the Rainy Day Fund to help us get through tough times ahead. Our economy is not recovered, and we can’t expect to receive any additional federal stimulus fund, so it is prudent to build up our reserves as much as we can.”