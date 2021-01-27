DISTANT – A Distant man will be off to the races in March as he was recently selected to take part in an upcoming NASCAR celebration of dirt track racing at the famous Bristol Motor Speedway.
Wayne Truitt, who operates Truitt Farms in Distant, Armstrong County, received word recently that he was picked to take part in one of the series of races at the Bristol, Tenn. race track as part of NASCAR’s March 15-20 return to its roots and dirt track racing.
Eight classes of cars will run on a new dirt track placed atop the normally-paved track, leading up to NASCAR’s first dirt track race in more than 50 years.
Truitt’s modified Dodge Neon will be one of the vehicles competing in the 4-cylinder front-wheel drive division.
Truitt, who races locally at the Hummingbird Speedway in Reynoldsville and other area tracks, said he wasn’t even aware that the NASCAR event was offering a race in his division of cars, and initially missed the sign-up period. He signed up after the cut-off date, thinking that he had missed his chance.
“A friend of mine called me and he starts congratulating me,” he said, explaining that due to some of the chosen racers backing out, his number was picked.
For Truitt and his wife, Darla, this is normally the off-season for racing, when work on the cars takes place in preparation for the April to October local races.
“We were ready to tear the car apart to get ready for a new season at Hummingbird,” Truitt said of the plans before he received word of his selection for the Bristol race. Now, he said, he’s debating on whether to do the work before he heads to Tennessee and risk damages at that race, or wait until after he returns.
Even though he will soon compete on the same track as many of the racing world’s legends from the past and present, Truitt is a somewhat newcomer to competitive racing.
“We were always race fans,” he said, noting that some local friends, including local racer Charlie Powell got him to start thinking about getting behind the wheel.
Truitt said with a wink that the class of car he races “is supposed to be affordable,” and he was 50 years of age when he took part in his first race.
With help from sponsors such as Downright Primitives of Oak Ridge, 4 Wheel Auto Sales of Brookville, Auto Plus in Clarion, Gilmore Tax Services in New Bethlehem and Vinyl Destinations from Wisconsin, Truitt said he has been able to build a successful five years on the track.
“Then there’s a little pig farm that puts a lot of money into it,” he joked of his own expenses. He also said it’s worth it because his grandkids enjoy it too.
“They love to watch PaPa race,” Darla said.
Featuring a logo designed by local resident Joe Mansfield, Truitt’s No. 54 car has won four feature races in his last 16 attempts.
He utilizes his garage near the old Mahoning Elementary School to work on the car, along with five other drivers who use the garage too.
“Once I started, everybody got the [racing] bug,” he said, noting that four others that he races with are also going to Bristol in March to race, including Greg Kiehl of Fairmount City.
Once at Bristol, Truitt said his class of cars will race in preliminary events Thursday and Friday nights, March 18-19, with about 40 cars moving on to the Saturday night feature. The race will consist of 22 laps on the dirt track, with a $2,000 grand prize.
“If we can make the feature, that would be phenomenal,” he said, as his wife pointed out that just having the chance to race at Bristol is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
“I never dreamed I would have the opportunity to race at Bristol Motor Speedway,” he said.