RIMERSBURG – With the spring season in full force, and more children and families heading outside to enjoy the weather, Rimersburg Borough officials said Monday that they are concerned about the upkeep of the now-privately-owned playground areas in town.
At the borough council’s meeting Monday night, member T.L. Stewart said a group of volunteers cleaned up the playground areas a couple of weeks ago, noting that there was lots of garbage strewn about the site.
The property had been owned and cared for by the Union School District for decades; however, with the district’s sale of Rimersburg Elementary School and the ballfields and playground lots, officials said the same level of upkeep has not yet been achieved.
The sale of the property to M&C Real Estate LLC of Duncansville was finalized in late January. The owners are Union alumni Chad Shirey and Matt George, who have said in the past that they intend to keep the ballfields and playgrounds open to the public as they develop the former school into housing for residents age 55 and older.
“I’ve had a lot of questions from citizens about the conditions,” borough mayor Tim Yeany said, noting that rumors are spreading in the community that the new owners will close off the playgrounds to the public due to liability concerns. “We, as a community, can’t have that.”
Councilman Roger Crick said he had also heard the same rumors, and said the borough needed to reach out to the owners to get first-hand information instead.
“We need to come to some kind of real agreement,” Yeany said, noting that the borough has no formal agreement with the owners.
“It ought to be in writing,” council member Pam Curry agreed.
Yeany said he would contact the owners to talk about the situation.
“We need something in the borough,” the mayor said of the need for a public park and playground area.
He asked the council if the borough would ever consider taking ownership of the playground area if it was offered.
“Can we afford it?” Stewart asked, noting the insurance costs, along with expenses for repairs and maintenance.
“I’m not sure we can afford not to have an area like that,” Crick said.
Officials said that opportunities exist for grants to fund park and playground improvements.
In other business at Monday’s meeting, the council agreed to seek prices for a street sealcoating project this year.
The borough expects to have $17,000 to $19,000 available this year for street work. Estimates for the project, which includes portions of six streets, are around $15,000.
The streets being considered for sealcoating include:
• Eccles Street from School Street to a point 340 feet away.
• Sloan Street from Craig Street to the municipal line.
• Broad Street from Craig Street to Main Street.
• Mill Street from the municipal line to a point 540 feet away.
• Back Street from Cherry Run Street to Carr Street.
• Back Street from Carr Street to the intersection.
• Dunhiser Alley from Main Street to Eccles Street.