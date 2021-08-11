EAST BRADY – Curbing speeding traffic along borough streets was a point of discussion last week for East Brady Borough officials.
During the Aug. 3 borough council meeting, council president Barb Mortimer reported that East Brady recently received information from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) regarding speed humps for possible placement on some borough streets.
“It gives you all the specifics and directions for doing them. There are all different kinds of speed humps,” she said, pointing out that any potential speed humps in the borough would have to be placed so many feet apart and feature the proper identification signage for vehicles and snow plows. “We just want to calm the traffic down a little bit.”
Although Mortimer said it would be “ideal” to place speed humps along the town’s main drag, Route 68 — especially for high rise residents attempting to cross the street — she explained that the borough does not have the authority to place anything on a state highway.
“We’re going to have to stick with one or two of [the borough’s] streets to see how they work out,” she said of any potential speed humps.
While streets such as Purdum, near the playground, and Verner were suggested for possible speed hump placement, council members seemed to agree that Ferry Street was a major point of concern.
“We have so much additional traffic speeding up there,” Mortimer said, explaining that motorists often use Ferry Street as an alternative route to try to beat tractor trailers through town.
Mortimer pointed out, however, that a state-mandated regulation that speed humps can’t be placed on a street with more than an 8 percent grade may take Ferry Street out of the running.
“An 8 percent grade is not very steep,” borough secretary Susan Buechele said, pointing to Ferry Street’s slope.
Borough engineer Rick Barnett agreed that parts of Ferry Street’s slope would “probably be close to 8 percent.”
Mortimer said a speed hump could potentially be placed somewhere near the top of the street, where the grade is not as sharp or in a location where the road is more level.
No final action was taken on the matter.
Other Business
• Approval was given for storm water work and paving to be completed along East Second Street.
According to borough officials, 400 feet of the street will be paved for $10,000, and the storm water work will be done at a cost of $4,500. Both projects will be completed by Hiles Excavating.
• The council approved to advertise for the vacating of an unopened alley behind property belonging to the McCluskeys along Robinson Street.
“It’s pretty cut and dry,” Mortimer said, adding that the McCluskeys are really the only property owners involved with the alley in question. “You would just think that it was all one property.”
• Mortimer reported that East Brady received its first payment of American Rescue Funding in the amount of $47,415.15.
While no official plans for spending the money have been approved, Mortimer said potential uses for the money could include upgrading the lighting and the locker room at the community building.
“We have the American Rescue Funds, and they have to be used where we lost money,” she said. “We did lose money here at the building last year because we couldn’t do a lot of rentals.”
She said the council will continue to look at options for spending the money.