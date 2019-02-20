CLARION – As inmate populations continue to decrease at the Clarion County Jail, officials said last week that the trend could be attributed to specialty court programs geared toward keeping inmates from serving time in jail.
In his report during the Feb. 14 meeting of the Clarion County Prison Board, jail Warden Jeff Hornberger noted that January’s total population at the Paint Township facility was under 100 inmates for the second month in a row.
“We were at [an average] of 91.13 inmates,” he said, adding that the jail’s total population as of Feb. 13 was 85 inmates — 60 men and 20 women with five inmates out of the facility on temporary transfer. “That’s very good.”
Although he couldn’t be 100 percent sure, Hornberger said the decrease in population could be attributed to county specialty court programs that focus on providing strict supervision to some inmates outside of the jail facility.
According to Hornberger, Clarion County currently offers two different specialty court programs — Behavioral Health Court and Drug and Treatment Court — that are both overseen by President Judge James Arner, with the help of Adult Probation, the Drug and Alcohol Commission and the District Attorney’s Office.
“I sit on one of those specialty courts, and there are about seven people who could be in jail who are out on one of those programs,” he said, explaining that participation in the alternative program must be court-ordered, and inmates must be approved before starting. “It’s a very nice tool to get people out and try to rehabilitate them instead of sitting in jail.”
Hornberger noted, however, that inmates in the specialty courts program must work closely with a caseworker to complete certain criteria and programs along the way and appear in court regularly to show their progress.
“They keep them hopping out there,” he said.
In a related matter, Hornberger also reported more inmate releases than commitments during the month of January, with 60 total releases and only 47 commitments.
“I really like it when we start to see more releases than commitments,” Hornberger said. He added, however, that the winter months are typically slower than other times of the year. “Hopefully our numbers continue to stay low.”
In other business, Hornberger said the jail is preparing for its state inspection this April.
“We’re always prepared, but we’re sprucing things up,” Hornberger said, noting that jail staff has put some inmates to work painting and cleaning some areas inside the facility.
“We’ve been utilizing the ones we can watch and trust,” added Deputy Warden Dan Blose, who attended his first meeting in his new position last week. He said most inmates are looking for something to do and willing to help. “It helps them bide their time and keeps them happy. That’s the key to security — keeping them all happy.”
