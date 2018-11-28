SOUTH BETHLEHEM – Two years after fulfilling a long-time dream of taking a train trip around the country, local train hobbyist Rolly Miller took to the tracks for a second trip earlier this fall.
Though shorter than his first Amtrak trip, Miller, a South Bethlehem resident, was still able to experience some firsts throughout the seven-day trip in September. In addition to seeing new sights, Miller was able to share the experience with traveling companions Ray and Shirley Cobbett of St. Charles.
“They had never done anything like this before,” Miller said of fellow train hobbyist Ray and his wife. “We’ve taken short excursions together in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and West Virginia, but nothing like this.”
According to Miller, taking a cross-country train trip had been a topic of discussion between he and Cobbett for several years, but the timing never seemed to work out.
“I wanted Ray to come with me on my trip around the United States, but he wasn’t able to,” he said. “So I talked him in to coming this time.”
While the first leg of the trip on Amtrak’s Capital Limited train — from Pittsburgh to Union Station in Chicago, Ill. — was a repeat voyage for Miller, it soon took a new course.
“Last time I saw more of the northern part of the United States, but this time we took a more central route,” Miller said, noting that after a five-hour layover in Chicago, they boarded the California Zephyr to Denver, Colo.
“I had never been to Denver,” he continued, adding that he saw two of the city’s major sports stadiums — Coors Field, home of Rockies baseball; and Mile High Stadium, home of Broncos football. “It’s really nice there.”
While in Denver, Miller also surprised Cobbett with a stop at Caboose Hobbies, one of the largest train hobby shops in the United States.
“He hinted to me about going to the hobby shop, but I told him I didn’t think we’d have time,” Miller said. “He was really surprised when we pulled in.”
From Denver, Miller and the Cobbetts drove to Rapid City, S.D., taking in the sights of Colorado, Nebraska and Cheyenne, Wyo. — also a first for Miller — along the way.
Before visiting Mount Rushmore and the Crazy Horse Monument, the travelers explored the Black Hills Central Railroad in Hill City, S.D. with a ride on a steam train, an experience nothing like Amtrak offered.
“We went from a train that was traveling up to 80 mph to a train that maxed out at 20 mph,” Miller explained.
- Although Miller said that he enjoyed every aspect of his second cross-country train trip, he noted that one of the most memorable points of the trek was getting to travel through Ottumwa, Iowa, the hometown of the fictitious character Walter “Radar” O’Reilly from the television show “MASH.”
- “That was pretty neat,” he said. “I was a huge ‘MASH’ fan growing up.”
For stretches of the trip lasting more than eight hours on the train, Miller and the Cobbetts rented cars with sleeping accommodations. Different from his last trip, Miller reserved sleeping cars on the second level of the double-stacked Amtrak train this time.
“You can see much more of the scenery from the second level than the first,” he said.
With the conclusion of this latest excursion, Miller estimated that he has traveled a total of around 10,000 miles of Amtrak track.
“I’ve been to 44 of the 48 lower states,” he noted.
Miller and the Cobbetts all agreed that they could see themselves taking more train trips in the future. In fact, Miller said, he is already thinking of another trip in 2020.
“I’m usually the guy that drives so I don’t get to see much of the scenery,” Miller said. “I enjoy traveling by train because I can sit in the lounge car, look out, see all the scenery and just relax.”
