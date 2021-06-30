HARRISBURG – After regular reports of coronavirus-related deaths for more than a year, over the past week, only one new death was reported in the six-county region.
Venango County reported one new death in the last seven days, raising that county’s pandemic death toll from 100 to 101. No new deaths were reported in Clarion, Armstrong, Jefferson, Butler or Forest counties in the same time span.
Additionally, no new confirmed cases of the virus were reported in the last week in Clarion or Armstrong counties. Clarion County’s caseload held steady at 3,204 and 96 deaths, while Armstrong remained at 6,013 cases and 148 deaths.
Butler County’s caseload rose from 17,602 to 17,621 in the past week, as deaths there remained at 418.
Venango County cases rose from 4,095 to 4,100, while Forest County cases rose from 1,433 to 1,435, and deaths there held at 21.
And in Jefferson County, the caseload rose from 3,342 to 3,344 as deaths held steady at 99.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Tuesday, June 29, that there were 162 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,211,869.
Across the state, there are 341 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 57 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to drop, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 18-24 stood at 1.2 percent.
As of Monday, June 28, there were 13 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,670 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, as of Monday, June 28, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 62.6 percent of its entire population, and the state ranks seventh among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.
Also as of Monday, 60 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 75.3 percent have received their first dose.