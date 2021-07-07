HARRISBURG – For the second week in a row, only one new coronavirus death was reported in the six-county region over the past week.
Venango County reported one new death in the last seven days, raising that county’s pandemic death toll from 101 to 102. No new deaths were reported in Clarion, Armstrong, Jefferson, Butler or Forest counties in the same time span.
In Clarion County, two new confirmed cases of the virus were reported in the last week, raising the county’s total cases from 3,204 to 3,206. Deaths held steady at 96.
Armstrong County reported one additional virus case in the last week, raising the total number of cases from 6,013 to 6,014, as deaths there remained at 148.
Butler County’s caseload rose from 17,621 to 17,636 in the last seven days, as deaths there remained at 418.
Venango County cases rose from 4,100 to 4,105, while Forest County totals held steady at 1,433 cases and 21 deaths.
And in Jefferson County, the caseload rose from 3,344 to 3,345 as deaths held steady at 99.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Tuesday, July 6, a four-day total of 574 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,213,135.
Across the state, there are 293 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 53 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to drop.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 25 through July 1 stood at 1.1 percent.
As of Monday, July 5, there were 13 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,708 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, as of Friday, July 2, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 63 percent of its entire population, and the state ranks ninth among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.
Also as of Sunday, July 4, 60.5 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 75.8 percent have received their first dose.