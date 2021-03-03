NEW BETHLEHEM – A decision is coming soon from the Redbank Valley Historical Society regarding the offer from Northwest Bank for the society to take ownership of the historic former bank branch in New Bethlehem.
And while the society is awaiting additional information about the Broad Street landmark, the group’s president said this week that all options are still on the table.
“I’m still going through doors — the doors are still opening,” historical society president Cindy Morgan said on Monday, following the group’s community open house at the former bank on Saturday. “No door has been slammed in my face yet.”
Morgan said she was pleased with the 40-plus turnout at Saturday morning’s event, which was held for community members to tour the inside of the historic building, and to offer ideas, suggestions and support for the society to consider as it makes its decision of whether or not to take ownership of the building.
“People were talking and sharing,” she said of those who came to the open house. “I thought it was really good.”
Morgan said that while those attending were asked to fill out survey forms, none were turned in on Saturday — but she’s hopeful some will be mailed in soon.
“The people I talked to were very positive,” she said. “They seemed interested in preserving the history. And some of them were very nostalgic.”
Morgan said that the Warren-based bank, which closed the New Betlehem branch in December, has offered the building at no cost to the historical society, and that they are seeking the group’s answer by the end of this month.
Before then, she said that she is working to firm up the society’s budget, including the need to get estimates for insurance for the large building.
Morgan said she is also working with state agencies, along with state Rep. Donna Oberlander, who attended the open house, in order to pursue grants to help make needed repairs to the building’s clock tower.
“This is going to be a big couple of weeks to get these answers,” she said of the work ahead, explaining that the matter will be brought to the society’s board of directors for a vote by the end of the month.
In the meantime, Morgan said additional ideas are being sought, as well as pledges of monetary and volunteer support from the community. She said the more ideas and support that she has, the more she can present to the board before it makes its final decision.
“It might be that one idea that sticks and makes it all work,” she said.
Since word of the group’s interest in the bank building became known several weeks ago, Morgan said the society has seen more people signing up for memberships in the group, making donations and purchasing the group’s local history books.
“Good things are happening,” she said, pointing to the book sales, as well as the society’s ongoing online video series.
“But if anyone can help, let us know,” she said, noting that she can be reached at (814) 221-6225 or lucindamorgan49@gmail.com. Information can also be sent to her at 248 Walker Flat Road, Mayport, PA 16240.