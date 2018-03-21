NEW BETHLEHEM – Financial matters topped discussions of last week’s meeting at the Redbank Valley Municipal Authority.
Speaking on the authority’s financial situation, board member Gordon Barrows raised concern about the status of the authority’s operating budget that, he explained, is currently sitting on only $11,000 in excess funds.
“I don’t know the last time it was ever that low,” Barrows said during the March 15 meeting, noting that the dollar amount between the authority’s revenues and expenses is significantly less than last year. “[Is this] a problem we need to address?”
Barrows continued with a suggestion that RVMA consider consolidating some of its outstanding loans to help improve the operating account.
RVMA engineer Tom Thompson noted that while the option to consolidate is there, it may not be the best decision for the authority at this time. He explained to the board that aside from two loans for tank and water line replacements in Cottage Hill that have a 3.5 percent interest rate — and will be paid off in seven to seven-and-a-half years — the remaining RVMA loans only have a 1 percent interest rate.
“I think if RVMA were to try to consolidate with something else, interest rates would be higher and hurt the authority,” Thompson said after the meeting on Monday. He noted that including the Cottage Hill loans, RVMA is currently making payments on eight loans — which also include the sewer and water treatment plant projects in New Bethlehem, which will be paid off in 22 to 24 years; a New Bethlehem sewer project, which will be paid off in 12 years; and a South Bethlehem Borough sewer project, which will be paid off in four years.
Board member Lum Adams agreed with Thompson, noting that he believed the authority wouldn’t gain anything by consolidating its loans at this time.
“We’ve made every payment,” he said. “Why mess with it now?”
Adams pointed out that the authority’s operating budget fluctuates throughout the year, and that, while expenses are elevated, income is always down in the winter months because customers aren’t using as much water.
“Our water sales are always down in those months because people go to Florida, and others aren’t washing their cars or watering the grass,” he said, urging authority members to not get “too excited” when they see the income is less than last month’s. “That’s the way it goes — ups and downs, income against the expenses.”
Thompson added following the meeting that unexpected expenses such as a damaged fire hydrant and the need to rehabilitate a few pumps also contributed to the lower amount left in the operating budget.
He noted, however, that RVMA is still operating in the black and is currently in the process of compiling a draft budget for the next fiscal year.
“The budget is based on actual figures from last year and will provide a more accurate account of where RVMA stands,” he said, explaining that the authority will also gain a better understanding of its financial status as the annual audit is completed in the coming months.
Depending on the outcome of the budget and the audit findings, Thompson said a rate increase for water and sewage may be necessary in the future to offset the expenses with the revenues.
“If the revenues aren’t enough to cover our anticipated expenses, then a rate increase would be needed,” he said following the meeting.
