NEW BETHLEHEM – After two successful years, orders will soon be taken for the 2019 Hometown Hero Banner Project in the Redbank Valley.
Because of the support from the community, a total of 104 banners picturing local veterans and active duty service members were added this year to those displayed along Broad and Wood streets in New Bethlehem and South Bethlehem, bringing the total to 299 banners in the valley.
In 2019, organizers said they will once again offer the Hometown Hero Project for any families who would like to honor family members who served their country by purchasing banners. Applications for the banners will only be accepted on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 4 to 7 p.m., starting Thursday, Jan. 3, at the Redbank Valley Public Library.
Applications are now available and can be picked up at the library and at the four banks in New Bethlehem.
