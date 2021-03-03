ALCOLA – There may have been a little snow on the ground as recently as Monday night, but the extended winter has not stopped Clarion County Fair organizers from their work of planning this summer’s big event.
“We’re well into the planning stages, and we’re shooting for a full fair season this year,” fair board president Josh Minich said yesterday (Tuesday). “We’re hoping to bring back our traditional lineup, along with some new events this year.”
All that, however, will hinge on the pandemic and regulations set forth by state officials, Minich noted.
“We’re hoping for a full run, but still waiting for guidance from Harrisburg,” he said, encouraging fairgoers to contact their state representatives, as well as state Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, to urge a prompt decision on guidelines so that fairs can proceed with planning for this summer.
As of right now, Minich said the fair will host two nights of demolition derby action, sandwiched around truck and tractor pulls. He said the group is looking into higher payouts for all events this year.
Other nightly attractions are in the works for the July 25-31 fair; however, Minich said those details will be announced as soon as the fair can make commitments to those acts and shows.
Minich said that regardless of what else can be held, the fair will find a way to hold its traditional agricultural and handcrafts competitions and exhibits. He encouraged area kids and exhibitors to begin “getting those animals and crafts ready” for this year’s fair.
“One way or another, we’ll find a way to show off their projects,” he said.
The group is also in the process of securing sponsors for this year’s fair, having recently sent out sponsorship letters.
“We understand it has been a hard year for everybody,” he said, asking for continued support for this year and future fairs.
“We pulled off a successful event last year, but it was not without financial impact,” Minich stated, adding that the fair depends on sponsors and gate fees to survive and thrive.
He said the fair was encouraged by being voted The Leader-Vindicator’s 2021 Readers Choice Award winner for Best Family Entertainment.
“There’s a lot of exciting things coming,” he said, pointing to the fair’s work to build a new Events Center to replace the rundown Merry-Go-Round Building at Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
He said that the first phase of the project should get underway soon, with the razing of the old structure and the installation of a new concrete pad on which the new building, double the size of the old one, will eventually stand.
“There’s a lot of opportunities for sponsorships,” he said of the building project.
As for this summer’s fair, Minich said to stay tuned to The Leader-Vindicator and the fair’s website as events and details will be announced soon.