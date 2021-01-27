DAYTON – Nearly two weeks after a devastating fire destroyed a family restaurant, a Dayton woman is sifting through the ashes of her mother’s eatery — literally and figuratively.
The effects of periodic pandemic-related shut-downs had already damaged the business. The Jan. 15 blaze was the last straw.
Tara Smith, the daughter of Mitzi’s Place’s founder, said that she and her family were still in a state of shock.
“My mother is just so sad because we put so much into the business,” she said. “I go from crying to laughing in one minute.”
It was bad enough losing the physical business which was launched in 2010. What made it worse was the lack of insurance. The owner had to let the coverage lapse because of a reduced amount of revenue over the past year.
“We had been doing mostly takeout service last year because of the pandemic,” Smith said. As with most area restaurants, that level of business is barely enough to keep the doors open.
A family member started a GoFundMe page last week, raising enough money to keep Smith and her mother afloat while they come up with a plan for the future.
“I cannot say enough good things about the firefighters on the day of the fire,” she said. “I think that eight departments showed up that day.”
Smith said that the state fire marshal believes the blaze started in a semi-attached storage room. By the time the blaze was called in, flames had already made their way to the inside of the main building’s walls.
“So, when they broke a window to get inside, the fire just took off with a whoosh,” she said.
Dayton community members have been offering assistance and support in the aftermath of the Main Street fire.
“Without them, this would be so much worse,” Smith said. “We have regular customers who we would see two or three times a week. Some of them are like family to us.”
But even while trying to process the grief of losing the business, Smith is thinking through the problem just days later.
“I do not know anything solid right now,” she said, “but I think there is a way forward. A food truck would not work for us, but we might be able to set up something small and temporary that offers takeout.”