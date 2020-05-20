CLARION – Pennsylvania American Water announced last week the start of construction to replace more than 4,100 feet of aging water main in Clarion County to improve service reliability and fire protection for residents.
The combined cost of these system improvements is approximately $530,000.
“Pennsylvania American Water is replacing small, aging water that have reached the end of their useful life,” said Pennsylvania American Water Northwest Senior Manager of Field Operations Jon Natale. “The new larger mains will improve reliability and flows for firefighting.”
Pennsylvania American Water plans to invest approximately $4 million in Clarion County during 2020 to replace aging and undersized water mains and wastewater treatment and pipeline systems.
On Monday, May 18, Pennsylvania American Water contractors began upgrading water mains in the following areas of Clarion County:
• Second Avenue in Clarion Borough.
• North Eighth Avenue in Clarion Borough.
• Lyon Street in Sligo Borough.
The 2020 system investment also includes upgrades to aging lift stations in Pennsylvania American Water’s Clarion and Paint-Elk wastewater systems. These upgrades will improve the reliability and safety of the stations.
Completion of these installation projects is expected in late June. Crews will work weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Traffic restrictions will be in place during construction.
Company employees and contractors will exercise caution and follow CDC guidance for social distancing and hygiene while performing this work. For customers’ safety and the safety of our employees, the company asks that members of the public do not approach employees or contractors. If you have a question, visit the company website or call 1-800-565-7292.
During construction, customers might experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water and/or lower than normal water pressure. Crews will work as quickly as possible to shorten the length of these temporary inconveniences. Once the pipe is installed, temporary restoration will take place in the excavated area.
Final paving restoration is expected to occur approximately three months after pipe installation, weather permitting. Any final paving not completed before the start of winter weather conditions will resume as weather permits the following spring. These projects are expected to be complete by the end of 2020.